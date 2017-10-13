NeNe Leakes Is In A ‘Great Place,’ Despite Rape Joke And Claims Of Being Fired From ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes may be on the verge of getting fired from The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but according to her, she’s in a great place.

After admitting that she went to “somewhere else” after an audience member at her Oakland, California comedy series told her to go kill herself, NeNe Leakes has confirmed that she is very much “okay” with what is currently happening in her life.

“I’m so okay, I’m in a great place today. I can’t say I haven’t been in a great place these last few days. I’m so okay with everything,” she said during an interview with People magazine on October 13.

As fans may have seen, NeNe Leakes retaliated against the female heckler by telling her that she hoped she would be raped by her Uber driver on the way home.

Following the shocking comment, NeNe Leakes was fired from her role on The Great Xscape Tour and rumors have begun to swirl in regard to her possible firing from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Earlier this year, after leaving her full-time role on the show years ago, Leakes reunited with her co-stars to film Season 10. Around the same time, her current nemesis, Kim Zolciak, also rejoined the show.

In addition to NeNe Leakes’ rape comment scandal, the reality star is also entangled in a war of worlds with Kim Zolciak and her daughter, 20-year-old Brielle Biermann. Earlier this month, after Biermann shared an image of herself in Leakes’ home, which she suggested was infested with cockroaches, Leakes fired back at the reality star, telling her that she was a Kylie Jenner wannabe and labeling her and her family as racist trash.

Following the online encounter between Leakes and Biermann, Zolciak took to her social media pages to deny allegations of being a racist and inform fans that she was never labeled as a racist when she was on good terms with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star.

To see more of NeNe Leakes and her co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

