‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Netflix Release Date And New Cast Members

Stranger Things Season 2 has been highly anticipated by fans of the science fiction-horror Netflix series, and now, a new trailer has been released. You can check it out below. The new Halloween-themed season is set to commence from where Season 1 left off. It is set to be released on October 27.

Season 2 Details

The Stranger Things Season 2 story will be set on Halloween, October 31, 1984, which is about one year after the first season’s events. According to producer Shawn Levy, the main plot will be about Will Byers, who was in the Upside Down in Season 1 as he seeks to return to normalcy by going back to the Byers family in Hawkins. The improbability and determination he faces will be among the aspects that will make this an enthralling watch.

He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to his time in the Upside Down and frequently has hallucinations of a monster that reaches out from the sky. Joyce tries to help him deal with his problems, but at the same time, she tries to date Bob, her old classmate, to help cope with her own problems. On the other hand, Mike and Nancy are saddened by the loss of Barb and Eleven, their close friends who are presumed dead.

'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer hints it's up to Will and Eleven to save us all https://t.co/8mNv1EBok1 — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2017

But unknown to them, Eleven is alive. In the new release, Chief Hopper will also struggle to cover up events that happened in the first season connected to Will and Joyce, in an attempt to protect them. While many of the residents will not be aware of them, some will. This is according to the Duffer brothers, who are the creators, writers, and co-producers of the show.

The Cast

Stranger Things Season 2 will include some old familiar faces and new cast members as well. According to the Hollywood Reporter, some of the new characters include Sean Astin as Bob Newby. He will play the role of a former high school classmate of Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder).

Paul Reiser will also be cast as Dr. Owens and will be part of the cleanup crew at the Department of Energy, assigned to “take care” of incidents that occurred in the previous season. Linnea Berthelsen will play Roman, an emotionally damaged woman with a traumatic past and who even though not a resident of Hawkins, is somewhat connected to events occurring there.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]