First Tricked Out Tesla Model 3 Gets Spotted In The Wild, Impresses EV Fans With Funky Orange Color

There are just a few hundred Tesla Model 3 units on the road, but since the vehicles started rolling off the production line, EV fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for sightings of the mass market electric car. Just recently, eagle-eyed fans spotted what could very well be the first Model 3 fitted with aftermarket modifications. Needless to say, the EV looks pretty darn good.

The modified orange Model 3 was spotted in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which is interesting since most of the vehicle’s recent deliveries have been focused on California. While the recently spotted EV did not seem to have Unplugged Performance’s full body kit and performance upgrades, the vehicle is an eye-catcher nonetheless. Its cosmetic changes, if any, completely separate it from the rest of its Model 3 brethren that have been spotted on the roads so far.

Immediately noticeable is the Unplugged Performance logo on the vehicle’s driver side door, as noted in an Inside EVs report. The paint job of the recently spotted customized Model 3 is also very reminiscent of the renders that Unplugged Performance released when it announced the launch of its Model 3 line.

During that time, Unplugged Performance featured a modified Model 3 complete with a full body kit, spoilers, black accents, performance tires, and a slick orange paint job. While the customized Model 3 spotted in New Mexico definitely did not have Unplugged Performance’s ‘Complete Vehicle’ package, it did have all the cool black on orange accents that were featured in the aftermarket EV firm’s initial renders.

The reaction of the EV community to the recently sighted modified Model 3 has been overwhelmingly positive, with many EV fans stating that the orange and black color scheme definitely works wonders for the otherwise understated vehicle.

In the comments section of a recent Electrek report, many Tesla fans expressed their approval of the modified EV’s color scheme and overall styling. Many, for one, loved the way the vehicle’s Aero Wheels contributed to the overall look of the customized Model 3 design.

“Blackout + orange metallic. That looks great. I want that,” wrote one commenter.

“Love the aero wheels, the orange paint, and the blackout. If this was as cheap as the midnight silver, I’d do it,” another commenter wrote.

With the Tesla Model 3 rolling off the production line in a regulated but steady pace, it won’t be long before modified versions of the vehicle begin saturating the streets. For now, it seems like the EV community is just happy to welcome the very first customized Tesla Model 3.

