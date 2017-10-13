Luann de Lesseps Reveals She’s Moving On With Her Life After Divorce From Thomas D’Agostino

Luann de Lesseps didn’t move on as quickly as her ex-husband, Thomas D’Agostino, when they filed for divorce back in August. After eight months of marriage, Luann realized that she couldn’t be married to a man who was constantly making headlines for hanging out with other women. She was sad to see their marriage end, as she had truly hoped that this relationship would be the one that lasted the rest of her life. After her divorce filing, she jumped on a plane to Switzerland to find herself again.

According to a new tweet, Luann de Lesseps decided to jump into the tabloids as well. She reveals that she decided to open up her home to People Magazine to do a feature on her Sag Harbor home. While the home isn’t new, she still wants to show it off. This isn’t the first time that she has invited a magazine into her home, but perhaps she wants her fans to know that she’s doing alright after her split with Thomas. She seems eager to let fans know she’s doing good in her relaxing home in Sag Harborer. Fans of the reality star revealed that they thought she looked good, and it was great to see her come out on the other side.

Check out People Magazine on newsstands now! I's about …. Sag Harbor ???? #people #SagHarbor pic.twitter.com/0aCiwoacHP — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) October 12, 2017

“So happy to see you seem to be coming back into your own. Congrats Luann,” one person wrote to Luann de Lesseps after reading the tweet, where Luann promoted the feature in the magazine.

Fans of de Lesseps will have to pick up a copy of the magazine on newsstands to take a look inside of her home. But fans of The Real Housewives of New York may already have seen the home, as she does film scenes from her vacation spot. When she was married to D’Agostino, she would use the home on the weekends and as her personal asset. Luann de Lesseps kept talking about D’Agostino’s penthouse apartment, and they would spend time there while in the city. Bethenny Frankel pointed out that it wasn’t a penthouse, but merely a top-level apartment, on the Real Housewives of New York reunion a few months ago. Regardless, it sounds like Luann is happy to have her home of her own now that she’s a divorced woman again.

What do you think about Luann de Lesseps showing off her home to a magazine? Are you surprised that she’s bouncing back from her divorce so quickly?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]