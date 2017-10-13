Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Reunite Amid Split Rumors To Promote ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are back together after spending what appeared to be weeks apart.

On October 12, the Vanderpump Rules couple shared a series of photos from the Busch Family Estate where they appeared to be promoting the upcoming sixth season of the Bravo TV reality series during a fall upfront presentation in St. Louis, Missouri. Jax Taylor also shared an image of himself and his girlfriend at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, where they posed for a photo together.

Meanwhile, Brittany Cartwright posted a photo in front of the Busch Family Estate, which also featured their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

As fans have seen in recent weeks, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have faced allegations of a split for months and recently, they’ve been enjoying time apart. For example, while Taylor has been spending time with his guy friends and recently visited Michigan, Cartwright has been spotted with her female co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Marie, and traveled to Atlanta and San Francisco before visiting family back home in Kentucky last week.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright faced hardships while filming their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, last year, they appeared to be quite happy with one another in all of their recent photos.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been together since early 2015 and continue to work together at SUR Restaurant as they share an apartment in Los Angeles.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, Jax Taylor’s former girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, is newly single after having split from Patrick Meagher in August after four years of on-and-off dating. As fans may have heard, Schroeder and Meagher got into a fight on what would have been their four-year anniversary after Meagher failed to present Schroeder with a gift.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision for G.H. MUMM Champagne/AP Images]