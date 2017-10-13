Jennifer Garner Reportedly Worried For Her Children As More Ben Affleck Sexual Harassment Exposed

Just a few hours after Ben Affleck issued a statement condemning the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the Batman actor found himself in the middle of his own controversy. Will Affleck’s wild past force his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to keep their children away from him?

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that as soon as Affleck stated that he was “saddened and angry” about Weinstein’s alleged behavior, a fan tweeted criticism toward the Justice League star about an incident during a 2003 appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live.

The fan referenced the time when Affleck grabbed TRL host Hilarie Burton’s breast during an interview, and how everyone forgot about it.

Burton quickly responded by tweeting, “I didn’t forget.”

The former One Tree Hill star, who is expecting her second child with actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, added that she was “just a kid” when Affleck touched her, and she had to laugh so she wouldn’t cry. She also wrote that she was impressed by the brave girls coming forward against Weinstein and sent them love.

Later, Affleck tweeted that he acted inappropriately towards the actress and offered an apology.

Then, an interview from 2004 with Anne-Marie Losique from the Canadian TV show Box Office started circulating. In the video, Losique is sitting on Affleck’s lap while he comments that she should do the interview topless.

Losique told the Hollywood Reporter that the interview is being “taken out of context,” and it was all an act. She said Affleck did not act inappropriately and the clip is being used unfairly against him.

The allegations against Affleck are troubling for Garner, and she reportedly wants to protect her children — Violet 11; Seraphina, 8; and Sam, 5 — from knowing about Affleck’s reckless youth. But according to a Hollywood Life insider, the latest stories about the 45-year-old actor could haunt the kids, and Garner has to do what is best for them.

“Jen is worried for their children and especially their daughters. She is doing her best to teach the kids that their father is a good man but still everyone is human and we all make mistakes sometimes,” said the source.

However, the mistakes are starting to pile up. Other women are alleging that the Good Will Hunting star sexually assaulted them during a Golden Globes party.

Affleck and Garner have remained friends, despite their divorce, and are co-parenting their children. The actress continues to support her ex-husband during his recovery and hopes that he will continue to work on himself and make improvements.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]