Ivana Trump is telling many wild stories from back in the day when she was Mrs. Trump, and that includes dropping the names of some of the famous people who stopped by the Trump Tower triplex as Ivana calls it. While Ivana claims that many big names would come and go, it was Michael Jackson who had nearly unfettered access to the whole Trump family, but mainly the Trump kids, Donald, Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump.

Ivana Trump says that Michael Jackson was a friend of the whole Trump family, including Donald Trump, but he related better to the children, who adored him. Ivana claims that Michael Jackson was the only person who could show up unannounced to the Trump home to play with the kids in her memoir, Raising Trump.

“The only person who had an open invitation to come to the triplex for playdates whenever he wanted was Michael Jackson.”

While Ivana Trump says she felt warmly towards Michael Jackson, he was closer to the Trump children than he was to her and Donald, and the Trump children were always thrilled when Michael Jackson stopped by.

And when Ivana Trump talks about Michael Jackson coming to the Trump home for playdates, she means actual playdates.

“The King of Pop lived in Trump Tower and was a good friend of our whole family. He’d stop by and chat with Donald and me for twenty minutes, and then he’d go up to the kids’ floor to hang out with them for hours and hours. They’d watch MTV, play Mario Brothers or Tetris, and build Trump Tower in Legos. Michael was a thirty-year-old kid. He could relate to Ivanka and the boys better than to us.”

And in Raising Trump, Ivana Trump says she had heard all of the buzz and rumors about Michael Jackson, but she says they are not true. Ivana says she fully trusted Michael Jackson to spend time with Donald, Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump.

“My read on him [Michael Jackson] was asexual. He was a child himself in a man’s body, tender, sweet, and gentle. I never believed the accusations that he molested those kids. There’s no way he could have hurt anyone.”

As Ivana Trump states many times in Raising Trump, she was the parent in charge of raising Donald, Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, so even though she trusted Michael Jackson thoroughly, the Trump children always had supervision, no matter who was visiting.

“For the record, during those playdates with Michael, the nannies or I was always in the room.”

Ivana Trump explained that the main lesson that she and Donald Trump taught their children was to not trust anyone. But every rule has exceptions and Ivana says that Michael Jackson was that exception, and he was around all the time when the kids were little because he too lived in Trump Tower.

When Michael Jackson was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005 following a four-month trial, Ivana says she was not surprised because she never believed Jackson could have done such things.

And in Raising Trump, Ivana explains that she is an excellent judge of character, which is how she knew that Donald Trump’s relationship with Marla Maples was doomed from the start, suggesting that Donald Trump only married Maples because she got pregnant. Ivana says that she thought so little of Maples that she wouldn’t even call her by her name, referring to her as the “showgirl.”

“After the showgirl got pregnant and had a daughter, Donald married her. The whole world was watching. He couldn’t not wed the mother of his new baby, regardless of whether his heart was really in it.”

Are you surprised that Ivana and Donald Trump allowed Michael Jackson regular access to Ivanka Trump and her brothers?

