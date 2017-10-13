Blake Lively Comes Forward With Her Own Story Of Sexual Harassment

In light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, many actresses and even actors have been coming forward with their own stories about the sexual harassment they have endured in Hollywood over the years. The latest star to speak out about having been sexually harassed is Blake Lively, who had already spoken out about the allegations against Weinstein when she said that it was important for people to rise up and speak out.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times following the breaking of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Lively revealed that she was harassed by a makeup artist who she worked with on a past movie. According to the actress, the makeup artist not only said things that she found to be inappropriate but even filmed her while she was sleeping. Blake Lively also shared that the makeup artist insisted on putting her lipstick on her lips with his finger.

The actress opened up about the man filming her while she was unaware as well. She explained that while she was on location one night, she was sleeping, only to wake up to find the makeup artist filming her. Blake Lively said that although she was fully clothed at the time, she found the entire thing to be “very voyeuristic,” as well as “terrifying.”

According to Lively, she reported what was going on to the producers of the movie. After three months of going to the producers and complaining, the actress said that she was called to her trailer in order to talk to them, except it was not about what was happening to her. Instead, she was spoken to about her dog and how her “dog left a poop behind the toilet in your dressing room and our janitor had to pick it up.” She was told that this could not happen again because it was a serious problem, but the producers never addressed the situation with the makeup artist.

In fact, it was not until Blake Lively went to her attorney that an investigation even took place. Following the investigation, the makeup artist was removed from the movie. However, while he may have been let go, the actress shared that the “unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood.”

As the New York Daily News reported, Blake Lively shared her own story after the Harvey Weinstein story was published in both the New Yorker and the New York Times. With so many people finally coming forward, it seems to have given many people in Hollywood who have been the victim of sexual harassment a chance to step up and share their own stories, even if they had nothing to do with Weinstein at all.

