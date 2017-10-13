Kourtney Kardashian Plans Birthday Surprise For Younes Bendjima On ‘KUWTK’ Season 14 [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, hasn’t yet been seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14, but on this week’s episode of the show, Kardashian will be seen planning a romantic birthday surprise for her new man.

In a sneak peek clip at this Sunday’s new episode, Kourtney Kardashian is seen sitting in the passenger’s seat of Jonathan Cheban’s SUV with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, in the back and her assistant, Sydney Ford, standing outside of the driver’s side door.

“I have a bag for you,” Kourtney Kardashian tells her assistant, according to a report shared by E! News on October 13.

After Kourtney Kardashian teases viewers about the contents of the bag, Khloe Kardashian points out that she is being “so shady.” Then, during a confessional with their other sister, Kim Kardashian, she tells the cameras that her 38-year-old sister is back on the dating scene and planning a birthday surprise with a hotel key.

“It’s so cute to see her this giddy,” Khloe tells Kim.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene continues, Khloe Kardashian admits that she doesn’t know a whole lot about the guy Kourtney Kardashian is dating and tells Kim Kardashian that she isn’t planning to ask any questions because Kourtney is being super awkward about the new romance.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian was first seen with Younes Bendjima, who is just 24-years-old, at the end of last year, months after her rumored romance with 23-year-old Justin Bieber came to an end. Since then, the couple has enjoyed a number of vacations with one another, including a recent visit to Paris, France.

As fans may have noticed, Kardashian and Bendijma appear to have a thing for spending time in France, and that may be due to the fact that Bendjima has family in the area. While the boxer-turned-model is reportedly from Algeria, a report by the Sun months ago noted that his mother lives in Paris.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

A sneak peek at this Sunday’s episode can be seen below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]