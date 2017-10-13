Amber Portwood Disappears: Where Is The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Hiding With Her New Boyfriend?

Amber Portwood announced that she was moving on from her ex-boyfriend Matt Baier after they filmed Marriage Boot Camp together. The show that they filmed has yet to air, but apparently, Amber was done with Matt and decided to leave early. One of the producers from Marriage Boot Camp revealed he had a crush on Amber, and she decided to give the relationship a chance. Despite being a long-distance romance, it sounds like Portwood has found the man of her dreams. In fact, he appears to have swept her off her feet — and far away from her social media fans.

According to a new Instagram post, Amber Portwood recently returned to social media after a short break, and she promoted a FitFabFun box as part of a sponsored post. However, fans appeared more interested in hearing where she had been hiding all this time, as she hasn’t been as active on social media lately. Fans wanted to know what she had been up to, as the last time they heard from Amber she was on vacation with her new boyfriend. When she was dating Matt Baier, Portwood would constantly promote her online clothing boutique. However, with her new man in the picture, Amber has been absent from social media, and her store was shut down due to technical issues.

See you soon #mtvvideomusicawards ????love always???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

“Where have u been hidin girl? Haven’t seen u post in a while…u must be in love girl 2 be incognito 4 a minute! Hope so pretty lady,” one person asked Amber Portwood as she shared the promotional post.

Another asked, “How is your clothing line doing mama?? Haven’t heard from you in quite some time. I assume you are enjoying your new babe away from all the drama Rama!!!”

When Amber announced that her website was down, it appears that it was only down for a technical issue. As of this writing, her website is functional and her store is open for operation. It sounds like she didn’t ditch her online clothing store for her new boyfriend. Maybe she just needed some time away from the spotlight, as it had been draining to relive the drama with Matt Baier. She learned that he had made sexual advances toward another woman while dating her. Considering she was thinking about marriage, it was devastating to her.

Where do you think Amber Portwood has been hiding? Do you think she just needed some time away from the spotlight after having her heart broken by Matt Baier?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]