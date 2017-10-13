‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Proves He’s Capable OF Murder, Jack Pushes Dina To Change Her Will

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham’s (Max Shippee) revelation about Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) paternity continues to impact the Abbott family. Graham believes he is doing the right thing because Dina (Marla Adams) ruined Myrna Bloodworth’s (Marcia Rodd ) marriage to Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) when she had an affair with him.

Abbott Family Members Left In Dark About Ashley’s Paternity Stunned

Spoilers for Friday, October 13 reveal that after Graham’s shocking revelation, Ashley tells him to leave immediately or else she would call security to throw him out. Graham grabs Dina and tries to make her leave with him, but Dina refuses to go with the man who just launched a vicious attack against her family.

Graham is forced to leave the party alone, and Neil (Kristoff St. John) sees him off.

Members of the Abbott family, including Traci (Beth Maitland) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), who were kept in the dark about the secret of Ashely’s paternity are stunned by the shocking revelation. Traci and Abby later approach Ashley with questions. However, Ashley is unwilling to talk. The only person she wants to talk to is Dina.

She meets Dina and laments her misery. Jack (Peter Bergman) is furious. He demands that Dina should change her will immediately to exclude Graham.

Graham Proves He’s Capable Of Murdering Dina To Get Her Money

Jack will put even more pressure on Dina to exclude Graham from her will once he learns that Graham left Dina to die after she collapsed and fell unconscious during an argument with him.

Graham feared that Dina’s family will put pressure on her to change her will after he disrupted Ashley’s party with his shocking paternity reveal. So he tried to counter their moves by making up with Dina.

He goes to Dina’s suite and attempts to offer an explanation for his behavior. But for once, Dina is cynical about Graham’s motives. She does not hide her belief that Graham is only after her money.

Graham loses his cool during the argument, and Dina slaps him. She then tries to make a phone call, but Graham stops her. Diana suddenly falls to the ground unconscious. Graham stands back for a while looking at Dina on the floor as he considers his next move. Finally, instead of calling 911 or making a move to help Dina, he walks out of the room and leaves a “do not disturb” sign on the door.

It is clear that Graham is hoping that Dina dies before her family can convince her to change her will to exclude him.

Jack Assures Ashley Of Support

Meanwhile, members of the Abbott family, including Jack, Abby, and Traci, meet at the Abbott Mansion. Jack pulls Ashley close and assures her that he still considers her family despite the fact that she is not biologically an Abbott.

Jack has known for a long time that Ashley is not an Abbott, but Traci and Abby learned the truth for the first time when Graham revealed it at Ashley’s party. The two are shocked that they were kept in the dark about the truth for so long.

John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) also did not know the truth until he died.

Billy Is Shocked

Billy was also kept out of the loop about Ashley’s paternity secret. She expresses shock to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) about the unexpected reveal. He tells Phyllis that he will find it difficult to ever think of Ashley as anything but his sister. At first, he criticizes Jack for keeping the information secret but later concedes that he might have done the right thing.

Victoria Is Mad At Nick, Mysterious Symptoms Resurface

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) can’t believe her ears when she learns that Nick (Joshua Morrow) plans to give away all his money. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), however, supports Nick’s decision. As Chelsea and Nick try to make Victoria understand their perspective, she becomes more and more agitated. She is forced to leave when she begins to hear ringing in her ears and her strange symptoms surface again.

Victoria has been suffering the mysterious symptoms since she hit her head during an altercation with Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Hilary Is Suspicious Of Mariah And Tessa

Y&R spoilers for Friday, October 13 tease that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wants to have a chat with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). While Tessa visits her at the TV studio, Mariah drops a hint that they have personal issues to discuss.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) interrupts their conversation. Later, Devon (Bryton James) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) arrive. Tessa leaves with Devon and Neil.

After they leave, Hillary remarks that Mariah doesn’t appear to be so interested in Devon. It is possible that Hilary suspects there might be more to Mariah’s friendship with Tessa.

