Is Louis Tomlinson’s New Song About Harry Styles? Fans Go Crazy As ‘Larry’ Claims Run Rampant

It is now two years since One Direction announced that they were going on an indefinite hiatus. The announcement came as Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne finished another grueling world tour, this time without Zayn Malik, who had walked out at the beginning of the “On the Road Again” tour. The four remaining members of One Direction announced that they were going their separate ways to concentrate on solo projects, and last night, Louis Tomlinson released the latest example of those projects.

As reported by OK! Magazine, Tomlinson released a new single titled “Just Like You,” at midnight on October 12. As always seems to be the case when a member of One Direction releases new music, fans were dissecting the lyrics within moments of the song’s release. One Direction fans have long believed that the band has sent them secret messages in the lyrics of their songs. When new songs are released by Harry Styles or Louis Tomlinson, fans are invariably looking for evidence that “Larry is real.”

If you have not followed One Direction’s career, let me summarise what “Larry” is all about. The premise is a simple one: Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are a couple, and fans amalgamated their names to dub the pair “Larry Stylinson.”

The theory that Tomlinson and Styles are a couple seems to have risen from the fact that they shared a flat when One Direction graduated from The X-Factor. The idea of a relationship between Tomlinson and Styles really took hold in 2011, when Tomlinson made a now infamous “always in my heart” tweet.

Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 2, 2011

Since that tweet, many One Direction fans are convinced that the relationship between Styles and Tomlinson is real and that it has been hidden at the behest of Simon Cowell. Fans were convinced that the relationship would become public after One Direction split. Of course, this didn’t happen, something fans explain away by claiming that Styles and Tomlinson had to sign confidentiality clauses.

It is against this background that Tomlinson’s new song was released last night. As reported by Refinery29, some fans have picked out lyrics of “Just Like You” and claim that they prove “Larry is real.”

The second verse of Tomlinson’s new song contains the line “I wanna lay where she lays,” and fans are convinced that Louis is sending a message to Harry Styles. The evidence, they claim, lies in the fact that Styles recently released a song that was about Louis. Styles’ track “Sweet Creature” contained the lyric “woke up the girl who looked just like you,” and fans have surmised that the line in Louis song is his answer to Harry.

Tomlinson, however, told the Sun that “Just Like You” reveals his vulnerability and his struggles to cope with fame. Louis said “Just Like You” is autobiographical and that he wanted to use it to identify with his fans. Louis wants his fans to know that he is just like them, he faces the same insecurities and daily struggles. It’s a song that shows fame is often not all it is cracked up to be.

Of course, it doesn’t matter what Tomlinson or anyone else says, some fans will continue to assert that “Larry is real.”

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Images]