Will ‘Counting On’ Stars Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Give Into Duggar Family Pressure And Have Kids?

It has become a tradition in the Duggar family for the daughters to announce a pregnancy before their first wedding anniversary, but Jinger Duggar-Vuolo is doing things differently. After being married for 11 months, Duggar-Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo still aren’t expecting, and fans are wondering if they will give into family pressure and have a baby sooner rather than later.

It all started with an innocent photo the couple posted on their Instagram account. According to Cafe Mom, after the couple posted a pic featuring Duggar-Vuolo in a pretty blue dress and Vuolo in a suit, fans started to comment about her style and showed their love for the newlyweds.

In between the compliments, questions started to appear, asking the couple when they were going to get pregnant. Then, comments filled with accusations and suggestions about the couple started popping up.

Some people opined that the reality stars were having trouble conceiving, while others accused the couple of using birth control, something that is not allowed in the ultra-conservative Duggar family.

Debates began, while some people shared personal stories of conception challenges and speculated that the Vuolo’s were facing the same problems.

If the 23-year-old doesn’t get pregnant before her anniversary, she will be the first Duggar of her generation to go the entire first year of her marriage without a baby bump. Her sisters Jill Duggar-Dillard, Jessa Duggar-Seewald, and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth all announced pregnancies within months of walking down the aisle.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

However, as The Hollywood Gossip notes, Duggar-Vuolo is known for bucking some Duggar trends, like when she posted a picture wearing pants; so, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Counting On star is continuing to do things her own way.

The couple has commented in the past that holding off on starting a family was part of their plan. The two have talked about traveling and even indicated that they might be moving to Scotland soon, so the two could be waiting to make the move before having a baby.

One thing is for sure, the couple looks extremely happy and appears to be enjoying married life before getting tied down with their own army of children.

Together is my favorite place to be ???? @jeremy_vuolo A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

