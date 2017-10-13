‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mal Young Previews His First Day As Head Writer, Expect A New ‘Y&R’

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Mal Young’s new material will finally air on Wednesday, October 25. The viewers have been asking for a big change in the storylines for a long time. Young teases that the fans will be able to see the difference right away.

In the United States, it may seem like writing and running the show is a lot to tackle, but in England, it’s the standard. Young explained that you have a team that helps you, but one person oversees everything from writing to production.

While Young admits that taking on a dual responsibility is a massive undertaking, he feels it is an honor to “get his hands on” such an iconic soap opera. He added that it is an honor he will not take lightly.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Mal’s goal is to return Young and the Restless to its roots, including huge sweep month roll out. The Y&R showrunner said that you want the viewers to feel as if they are going on a huge journey with lots of twists and turns. Mal’s goal is for the viewers to say, “I never saw that coming!”

The first episode as the head writer will air on Wednesday, October 25. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that it will feature a family affair. In addition, Young’s wife, Mari Wilson’s song will be featured as Jack (Peter Bergman) thinks about his mother, Dina (Marla Adams).

Mal explained the storyline called for Jack to reflect on a lullaby sung by his mother, Dina when he was a child. So, in-house composer and Mari Wilson came up with the perfect song to add depth to the scene.

Young and the Restless spoilers state they put a crackle in the recording of the song to give the impression that it is an old song. Jack will sit and think about his mother and wonder what to do next to protect her from Graham (Max Shippee).

Young and the Restless fans cannot wait to see what Mal Young has planned for Y&R. Hopefully, he can find a way to fix some of the tedious storylines in the months ahead.

Look for Mal Young’s first episode on Wednesday, October 25.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS Images]