Kailyn Lowry Posing With Amina: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Gets Called Out On Baby Weight In Harsh Way

Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she doesn’t want to attend the Teen Mom reunion special in Los Angeles because she doesn’t want to trouble her baby by traveling across the country for a weekend. However, she seems to have no problem traveling to New York City. This week, Kailyn met up with her ex-husband and the cast of Marriage Boot Camp to promote the upcoming season, which airs tonight. She has revealed that she’s excited about the show and she has encouraged fans to watch, as she and Javi try to work together to find a co-parenting plan that works for them both. As part of her press commitment, Lowry had to take a few photos and she shared a photo with Amina Buddafly from Love and Hip Hop.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry had no problem sharing the photo on her Twitter account, so fans could see it. She even revealed who she was posing next to when fans asked who she was. But one person decided to point out Kailyn’s baby weight. As she stands next to Amina, she does look bigger but she also just had a baby. Plus, Kailyn did have surgery to enhance certain areas of her body, so some of them may be bigger on purpose. While the follower didn’t call her fat, the follower did point to her gut.

“You resting your gut on her butt. Aww that was nice of her,” one person wrote to Kailyn, pointing out that Lowry’s baby weight was showing in the picture and she looked bigger next to Amina, who has a thin frame.

It has been a little over two months since she gave birth to her son, Lux Russell, so she may just have gotten permission from the doctors to work out. Lowry could still be swollen, sore and possibly not very motivated to lose the weight. She recently opened up about eating lots of salad and not really losing a lot of weight. Maybe she’s too busy to focus on weight loss these days, as she’s in New York to promote the show with her ex-husband. One thing is for sure – the comment was clearly unnecessary.

What do you think about Kailyn Lowry facing such harsh criticism from her fans? Are you surprised that people are calling her out on her baby weight just weeks after giving birth?

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv]