Prince Harry To Propose To Meghan Markle ‘Soon,’ But Can She Get Married In The Church Of England?

It seems like only a matter of time before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. But with Harry becoming the first heir to the throne to marry a divorced American since 1936, one of the biggest questions is whether or not the Church of England will officiate their vows.

According to People, the Church of England’s strict views towards divorce have changed over the years. While divorce was discouraged by the church and members of the royal family in times past, the Church of England adopted a more progressive stance in 2002. The church now understands that there are certain circumstances where divorce is the best option and now leaves the decision of officiating such weddings to the minister.

While Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been together for some 70 years, only one of their four children avoided divorce. Markle, meanwhile, was married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. Fortunately, Markle and Harry shouldn’t have any problems marrying in the Church of England, though their ceremony might not take place at Westminster Abbey.

When Harry’s father, Prince Charles, wed Camilla in 2005, the pair opted for a civil ceremony over a religious one to avoid additional controversy. Harry, on the other hand, will likely go a different route and have the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiate the ceremony. A source close to Welby revealed that he has zero problems conducting the wedding for Harry. The couple might, however, decided to have a low key wedding and get hitched outside of London, though details about the location are anyone’s guess at this point.

The biggest question on everyone’s mind is when Harry and Markle will finally announce their wedding plans. According to Mirror, the two have been together for 15 months and might be ready to make the big announcement once filming for Suits wraps up next month. An insider claims that Markle and Harry will wed in 2018 and that they’ll announce the engagement at Kensington Palace. Harry will then follow up the announcement with a special interview on TV.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on the rumors surrounding their engagement.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]