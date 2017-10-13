Alicia Keys Shares Adorable Photo With Two-Year-Old Son Ahead Of ‘The Voice’ Return

Alicia Keys just shared an adorable photo of herself planting a kiss on the forehead of her 2-year-old son, Genesis, ahead of her reported return to The Voice for Season 14.

Alicia shared the incredibly sweet black and white photo of herself and her son on October 12, shortly after posting a video of herself holding Genesis in her arms in an inspiring video about motherhood.

Though she left the caption of the photo blank, she had important message about being motherhood alongside the video she posted of herself and her son just hours earlier in which she discussed the struggles of mothers and expectant mothers who are incarcerated.

“There’s so much I didn’t know that women who are incarcerated have to deal with… like being shackled to a BED while giving BIRTH!!!” Keys captioned the video, urging her followers to support the We Are Here movement in order to give more dignity to mothers in prison.

“For too long, WOMEN, and the unique challenges we face, have been neglected by our prison system,” she continued in the caption. “That changes NOW.”

Alicia’s sweet video and photos showing her family time with Genesis comes after the singer confessed earlier this year that she would be taking a break from filming The Voice in order to spend more time with her children, Genesis and his six-year-old brother, Egypt.

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

She previously appeared on two consecutive seasons, 11 with Miley Cyrus and 12 with Gwen Stefani in late 2016 and early 2017, but told People in May that she was having trouble balancing traveling to and from the East Coast where she and her family live to the West Coast, where The Voice films.

But it seems like Keys may now be ready to return to her red spinning chair after Kelly Clarkson, who will make her debut as a coach next year, appeared to leak the information last month.

Though NBC haven’t yet officially confirmed who will be joining Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelly on The Voice Season 14 in the first half of next year, it’s thought that Alicia will be reclaiming her chair when the show kicks off again in 2018.

Kelly let slip that Alicia will be the fourth coach alongside her, Adam, and Blake on The Voice next year while making an appearance on NBC’s The Today Show in September.

NBC hasn’t publicly commented and Alicia hasn’t yet officially confirmed the news herself, though Kelly replied “Alicia” when asked by Hoda Kotb who would be the second female on the panel when she joins the series for Season 14.

Clarkson then confessed she has a huge “girl crush” on the R&B singer after confirming her return to the show and made it pretty clear that she’s very excited to work with the star next year.

She even told Hoda that Alicia and Stevie Wonder actually gave her her first ever Grammy award back in 2006 when she took home Best Female Pop Vocal Album for the multi-platinum Breakaway more than a decade ago.

Keys hasn’t yet officially confirmed the news that she’s gearing up to head back to the show following Clarkson’s reveal, though The Voice fans have been urging her to return in recent weeks after new coach Jennifer Hudson has been getting a few mixed reviews for her coaching style since she joined the series earlier this year.

The Voice Season 14 is expected to premiere in February 2018.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]