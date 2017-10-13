‘Destiny 2’ Has Xur Sitting In A Tree With A Fighting Lion

Xur has returned to a familiar haunt this weekend in Destiny 2. The Agent of the Nine has circled back around to Nessus with his appearance Friday, October 13 and he’s brought a Fighting Lion with plus some Exotic armor pieces for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players.

Destiny 2 players can find Xur in the “Watcher’s Grave” area of Nessus this weekend through the weekly reset on Tuesday, October 17. He is sitting up in the same tree where he was found when he made his first appearance in the game a month ago. Players can mark his location on the Destination map, fast travel to the area, and pretty much go straight ahead.

The weapon of the week is the Fighting Lion Grenade Launcher that sits in the Energy weapon slot instead of the Power weapon. It is joined by the Peacekeeper Boots for Titans, Knucklehead Radar Helmet for Hunters, and Wings of Sacred Dawn for Warlocks.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level up to 270. You’ll need to Infuse the items to make them any more powerful than that.

Fighting Lion

The Fighting Lion Grenade Launchers is a rather unique Exotic as it takes a weapon that is normally reserved for the Power weapon group and places it with the Energy weapons. While this is similar to Exotics from Destiny 1 like No Land Beyond and Universal Remote, the weapon has a very niche purpose as a shield buster.

The intrinsic perk is “Delayed Gratification”, which allows grenade projectiles to bounce off walls. Additionally, it allows players to hold down the fire trigger and release to detonate. However, it is the “Thin the Herd” perk that puts the Fighting Lion into its niche. This causes the weapon to do more damage to shielded enemies and reloads the weapon with rapid kills against grenade-damaged enemies.

So, the method to use the weapon is to hit a shielded enemy with the Fighting Lion and then switch to a Kinetic Weapon and finish them off quickly once their shields are down.

Peacekeepers

All Titans can use the Peacekeepers Exotics boots but only if they enjoy using SMGs. The “Mecha Holster” intrinsic perk reloads stowed Submachines Guns and allows players to ready them instantly.

That makes these boots not particularly powerful but unique. This is a common theme throughout the Destiny 2 armor.

Knucklehead Radar

This Hunter Exotic Helmet carries over from Destiny 1 with pretty much the exact same perk. The “Upgraded Sensor Pack” perk allows the radar to say up while aiming with any weapon. This makes the Helmet extremely useful in the Crucible for those that don’t run with the MIDA Multi-tool all the time.

Wings of Sacred Dawn

Dawnblade Warlocks who didn’t pick the Wings of Sacred Dawn up during the Destiny 2 campaign should get a kick out of this Exotic Chest Armor piece. The “Tome of Dawn” allows the players to hang in midair while aiming long enough to surprise opponents from above.

Again, not particularly power but something that unique that lends itself to certain playstyles.

[Featured Image by Bungie]