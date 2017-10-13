Kim Kardashian Sizzles After 75-Lb Ketogenic Weight Loss, Orders Kanye West To Go On Paleo Diet?

Kim Kardashian has turned the ketogenic diet into a celebrity weight loss sensation, proudly sharing her own 75-pound weight loss success and sharing details of her food plan. Now, a new report claims that as Kim and her husband Kanye West are preparing to welcome their third child, who will arrive via surrogate, and Kardashian is concerned about Kanye’s health. As a result, Kim reportedly is urging West to go on a Paleo diet rather than follow her lead and choose a ketogenic food plan.

Kim Kardashian Shapes Up With Ketogenic Diet

The Daily Mail noted that Kardashian was candid about feeling “insecure” after photos showed her looking chubby in Mexico. But in the months since those pictures surfaced in May, Kim has focused on shaping up. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has said that she never felt better.

But Kardashian reportedly doesn’t want to be the only parent looking and feeling her best when it comes to that highly anticipated third baby. Consequently, an insider quoted by the Daily Mail claimed that Kim is pushing Kanye to follow in her footsteps when it comes to shaping up.

“Kim Kardashian wants her husband Kanye West, 40, to follow suit. [She is] putting the rapper on a ‘daddy diet’ ahead of the arrival of their third child.”

The source claimed that the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has ordered West to start a strict diet and fitness plan so that, like Kardashian, he can be “feeling his best” in time to greet their new child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, will reportedly welcome their third baby via surrogate in January.

Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West To Be His Best By Getting Fit

Kim and Kanye are currently the proud parents of a daughter, 4-year-old North, and a son, 1-year-old Saint. Kardashian reportedly is concerned about the challenges that the couple will face as the parents of three. Kim is determined for both of them to be in “top form” to greet their new addition, said the insider.

“She needs Kanye full of energy, so Kanye’s on a daddy diet that will see him work out three times a week, increasing to five times a week within six weeks.”

The source predicted that West will be flaunting “a six pack by Christmas.” Although Kim reportedly does not want to put too much pressure on West, she does want her husband to be in peak condition “for the challenges of being a dad to three children.”

Paleo Diet Replaces Fried Chicken & Macaroni With Cheese?

The publication reported that Kanye is fond of comfort food, listing macaroni with cheese and fried chicken as examples. West reportedly often orders take-out meals to be delivered to the studio when he is at work.

West’s reported focus on new music has made him less active, causing the alleged problems with weight gain. However, Kim’s plan for Kanye to undergo an intense gym schedule and Paleo weight loss diet reportedly is designed to get him into shape.

As to why Kardashian wants West to opt for a Paleo diet rather than her own ketogenic weight loss plan, the Daily Mail reported that Kanye reportedly will be eating more carbohydrates than a ketogenic diet allows. The boost in carbohydrates is reportedly due to his new, “intense gym schedule.”

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels “Better Than Ever” After 75-Pound Ketogenic Weight Loss Diet

The insider also revealed that Kardashian has been on a mission to slim down after seeing the bikini photos. Kim’s ketogenic weight loss plan took off a total of 70 pounds initially, but Kardashian reportedly became motivated even more because of the bikini pictures.

In Touch magazine reported that Kim initially lost 70 pounds after the birth of her son Saint West. Kardashian then set a new goal of losing about five or more pounds to achieve what she called her ultimate goal weight of 115 pounds.

Since boosting her total weight loss to about 75 pounds, Kim has faced questions from some of her social media fans about whether she has gotten too thin. Kardashian has been sharing photos of her workouts in addition to talking about her ketogenic diet on social media.

As the Inquisitr reported, Kim has been credited with enhancing the popularity of the ketogenic weight loss plan. Kardashian has shared that she enjoys protein such as salmon, green vegetables such as spinach, and even high fat foods such as butter while banning sugar and starchy carbohydrates such as bread.

