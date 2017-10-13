Jenelle Evans’ Mom Slams Her Husband David Eason, Says She’s ‘So Worried’ For Kaiser

Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, is concerned about the way her husband, David Eason, is treating her middle child, three-year-old Kaiser.

During a bombshell new interview, Barbara, who has been estranged from Jenelle ever since she was awarded custody of her eight-year-old grandson, Jace, earlier this year, is admitting that in addition to being concerned for her daughter’s marriage, she’s also very worried about her younger grandson.

On October 13, Radar Online revealed that Barbara Evans had said that David Eason would have “so much control” over Jenelle Evans after they got married and added that Jenelle would be “choked” to the point where she won’t be able to breathe.

“This is a Jenelle I’ve never seen,” Barbara confessed.

Barbara went on to reveal that she wasn’t too concerned about Jenelle Evans’ baby girl, Ensley Jolie, because she is David Eason’s child, but when it comes to Kaiser, whose father is Evans’ ex-fiance, Nathan Griffin, she said that she doesn’t think Eason likes him “because he’s a clone of Nathan.” She also said that Jenelle Evans no longer allows her to see Kaiser.

Earlier this week on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans and David Eason cancelled their save the date shoot after experiencing a fight. However, when a producer asked Eason to talk about it, he denied that they had argued. Then, when they moved forward with the shoot the following day, Eason was seen screaming at Kaiser and even grabbed him.

Around the same time, Kaiser yelled for someone to feed him, which quickly garnered tons of backlash online in regard to the couple’s parenting tactics.

In addition to Barbara Evans’ concerns for Kaiser, the child’s paternal grandmother, Doris Davidson, has made claims against Jenelle Evans and David Eason as well and recently filed an emergency request for custody of the toddler.

In her court documents, which were shared by Radar Online, Davidson claimed to have seen Kaiser with “unusual and more than normal scrapes that a toddler may have than a two/three year old should have.”

