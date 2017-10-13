Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly ended their relationship after three years of dating. There have been claims saying that the couple grew apart over the past few months. Now that the pair’s romance is finally over, fans cannot help but speculate that the Twilight actor’s rumored on-screen reunion with Kristen Stewart could finally happen.

Speculations about the possible on-screen reunion of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have been making rounds online for quite some time already. The news came after Lionsgate chief Patrick Wachsberger told Screen Daily that Stephenie Meyer could create another Twilight film. He also assured the popular American fiction writer that the entertainment company would support her if she decides to make another sequel.

“It’s a possibility. Not a certainty, but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephenie [Meyer]. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters, we’re here for her.”

Robert Pattinson expressed his interest in the possibility of doing another vampire-themed movie. The ex-beau of FKA Twigs previously admitted to New York Times that working with the Personal Shopper actress was a huge blessing to his life in general. He added it was “amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it.”

Adding fuel to the fire are the claims that Cosmopolis actor on speaking terms with Kristen Stewart again. An unnamed OK! Magazine insider even claimed that the 27-year-old actress would want to reunite with Robert Pattinson again. The same source claimed that Kristen’s relationship with Stella Maxwell is currently on the rocks as they have been fighting constantly.

“Kristen misses Rob when things aren’t going well in her life and right now things are tricky with Stella. When she and Stella are apart, it’s hard and when they’re together, it’s dramatic and filled with fighting.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that neither Robert Pattinson nor Kristen Stewart has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid fans of the Twilight saga should take these speculations with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Robert Pattinson got tired of his relationship with FKA Twigs. A tipster close to the Kristen Stewart’s former beau and the Two Weeks singer claimed that things have become tougher between the two stars, who got so busy with their respective careers. The same source added they have drifted apart after spending lesser time together these past few months.

“Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

For starters, the couple started dating in September 2014 and announced their engagement in April 2015. The pair has yet to comment on the split reports. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs, and Kristen Stewart!

