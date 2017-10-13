Why Rose McGowan Slammed Ryan Gosling Following His Denouncement Of Harvey Weinstein

Ryan Gosling has taken to Twitter to express his support for all the women who have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein. Most fans complimented the actor for the gesture. However, Rose McGowan, who recently accused Weinstein of rape, called out Gosling for not doing them the courtesy of mentioning their names.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Weinstein has been the subject of an ongoing scandal on account of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse that were recently thrown against him. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Harvey Weinstein flew to Arizona to undergo treatment for sex addiction. Meanwhile, more and more women have been coming forward with their own stories of Mr. Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. As reported by Newsweek, so far there are 24 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, and many others.

Ryan Gosling went on Twitter Thursday to post an empowering message in support of all women who have come forward.

“I want to add my voice in support of the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I’m deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse.”

As mentioned, Rose McGowan was none to happy that Gosling refrained from mentioning their names. And she didn’t have any qualms about pointing it out to him.

“you could at least do us the courtesy of saying our names,” McGowan wrote.

you could at least do us the courtesy of saying our names https://t.co/IJEBkdopHV — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

A handful of Twitter users came to Ryan Gosling’s defense, calling McGowan’s criticism of him unnecessary since he is on her side.

“stop biting the heads off ppl [sic] trying to support you. Some may not know how to help, so tell them how, don’t alienated them,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another user came to Rose McGowan’s defense, writing, “Stop telling a victim how to react to token gestures of solidarity.”

In Weinstein saga, Rose McGowan emerges as powerful voice. https://t.co/uoQP6U9v1d — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2017

In a series of tweets, Rose McGowan publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her, making her the fourth woman to level a rape accusation against him, CNN reports. The two other women who accused Weinstein of rape include “former aspiring actress” Lucia Evans, Italian actress Asia Argento, and one anonymous source.

McGowan’s tweets were directed at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, writing that she told the head of Amazon studio about the incident “over and over.”

“@jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me,” she wrote, using Weinstein’s initials. “Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

In subsequent tweets, McGowan claimed that she “begged” Amazon Studios to take disciplinary action against Weinstein but was ignored. She also accused Amazon of winning a “dirty Oscar.”

“I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood,” Rose wrote in one tweet. “@jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth.”

In 2016, Rose McGowan revealed that she was raped by a movie producer, whom she didn’t name at the time. Some had an inkling she was talking about Weinstein but the actress had refrained from mentioning his name.

Last week, the New York Times reported that McGowan accepted a $100,000 settlement from Harvey Weinstein after he raped her in 1997.

Rose McGowan has stayed active on Twitter for the past week, offering words of encouragement and empowerment to women who have come forward with their accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez & Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]