Normani Kordei Falls Flat On Her Face During Fifth Harmony Gig [Video]

Ouch! Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei just had a pretty epic fall during the one of the girl band’s recent concerts.

The singer, who came in third place on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, suffered from what could have been a seriously embarrassing fall while performing with bandmates Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane Hansen and Ally Brooke Hernandez – but instead managed to expertly recover from the mishap.

Normani’s fall went down as the girls performed the track “Make You Mad” from their latest self-titled album during a recent stop on the band’s “PSA Tour” in Brazil.

Kordei attempted to strut to the other side of the stage as Fifth Harmony performed the album track for their South American fans, only to slip in her black knee-high heeled boots and fall flat on her face in front of the thousands strong crowd.

But while Normani’s fall could have been pretty awkward for the former DWTS contestant, video captured by concertgoers shows that Kordei instead managed to turn her fall into a seriously fierce dance move as she stuck out her right leg and flipped her hair before sliding back up onto her feet.

Proving that she show will always go on, the Fifth Harmony star then continued to sing and dance with her bandmates after returning to her feet without missing a beat.

Normani Kordei fell down while performing with the group in Brazil, but look at that effortless recovery! pic.twitter.com/t5Z9puTwyk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2017

Fans of the girls were then quick to praise Normani for her expert recovery after her concert fall went viral on social media.

A video of the moment posted by Pop Crave already has more than 17,600 likes and 7,500 retweets in 24-hours and inspired some very impressed responses from fans of the girl group, who originally formed on Fox’s now canceled talent search The X Factor USA in 2012.

“I don’t stan 5H, but this is iconic,” Twitter user @dovelyperrie responded after seeing Normani fall and then effortlessly recover. “Like she didn’t even think about it she was just right back up, that is extremely professional!”

“Damn she looked amazing while falling I’m not even kidding,” @GrandesMD then added, while @jaureguiregreti tweeted after seeing the video, “Normani can literally save anything, she played it off and made it look like it was supposed to happen. Legend.”

Daily Mail also described Normani’s fall and pretty instantaneous recovery as being “fierce.”

All the praise didn’t go unnoticed by Kordei, either.

The Fifth Harmony star obviously saw the funny side of her fall as she retweeted Pop Crave’s tweet and then replied to Dinah’s dad after he wrote on Twitter that he thought she expertly shook off what could have been a seriously awkward moment.

“Ahahahaha love you. You already know,” she tweeted in response to her bandmate’s dad, Gordon Hansen, after he gushed over her recovery. “It’s hard out in these streets while trying to do it gracefully in heels lmao miss you and the fam.”

