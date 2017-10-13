’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Wins First Round In Sexy Magazine Contest

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield has been keeping herself busy since appearing in the last season of the reality show. The aspiring model from Colombia just got a big boost in her budding career this week. Pao, as she’s known to the show’s fans, excitedly announced on social media that she won the first round of Maxim Magazine’s contest for her category.

As the Inquisitr reported, Pao recently joined Maxim Magazine’s“Maxim’s Finest” contest, which features aspiring models all over the world. The winner will be chosen via fan votes. She will appear in a two-page spread in the men’s magazine and take home a $25,000 cash prize.

The first round of voting officially ended on Wednesday, with Pao winning in her category. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram to thank her fans who voted for her. In a now-expired Instagram Stories video, Pao was visibly over the moon as she announced her good news. She also made a shout-out to her American husband, Russ, for his love and support.

Pao is now through to the semi-finals round, which will begin on Oct. 19. If she wins again, she will be one step closer to her goal of becoming a bonafide model.

Meanwhile, responses from 90 Day Fiance viewers are divided. While many of Pao’s followers congratulated the reality star for her success, there were some who doubted her modeling skills.

“Sorry Paola, you’re pretty and all, but not for this magazine. These are top-notch models, way too much talent, looks, and skills for you,” a follower wrote on Pao’s thank-you post on Instagram.

“You need to remember, in the States, just because you have a nice body, you can’t beg for votes and say you will personally call them if they vote for you. You need lots more than a body to be in Maxim Magazine. You made yourself look desperate in the modeling industry.”

Paola Mayfield was last seen in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 with husband Russ. The reality show followed her as she tried her luck in Florida in search for more modeling opportunities. At the suggestion of her agent, Pao dyed her naturally black hair to blonde. She also posed for sexy photoshoots wearing skimpy bathing suits, which made Russ terribly uncomfortable.

But what really caused tension in their marriage was Pao’s music video shoot. Russ forbid her to wear lingerie in any of her modeling gigs, but she went ahead to wear a raunchy, two-piece lingerie for “Hoy Se Bebe,” a reggaeton song by Latin artist King Heric.

Date night out with this handsome @russ_mayfield #90dayfiance #russandpao #nofilterneeded #paolamayfield #oklahomanabroad A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Despite Russ’ disapproval, the couple patched things up and their marriage seems to be going strong. Currently, Pao also works as a health and fitness instructor in Miami.

90 Day Fiance fans! Do you think Pao has a shot at winning “Maxim’s Finest?” Sound off your comments below!

[Featured Image by Paola Mayfield/Instagram]