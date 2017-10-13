‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Is Back: Rachel Bloom’s Musical Comedy Takes A Dark Turn For Season 3

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is going into full-on Fatal Attraction mode. Rachel Bloom’s Golden Globe-winning romantic comedy-drama will take on a new tone for its third season. Viewers got a hint at the show’s darker turn at the end of Season 2, but for Season 3, Rebecca Bunch (Bloom) will be obsessed with a lot more serious things than “The Sexy Getting Ready Song” as she returns with dark hair and an even darker attitude.

In an interview with TV Guide, Crazy-Ex Girlfriend showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna revealed that while the show has always been a bit of a spoof of a rom-com, the third season will be more of a stalker thriller as Rebecca’s bizarre backstory continues to be explored.

“I think the thing you think when you hear the title Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which is a comedic look at a Fatal Attraction-type character, this is really the season where we move into that space,” McKenna told TV Guide.

The Crazy-Ex Girlfriend producer went on to say that while the show is still considered a comedy, fans will immediately notice they’re not dealing with the same Rebecca Bunch they first met in 2015. Indeed, viewers saw Rebecca go from anxious to arsonist as her past obsession with a married Harvard professor played out in flashbacks in Season 2, but now Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will move into new territory with a progressively more intense tone.

“It’s darker in certain ways,” McKenna revealed. “I think it’s emotionally more intense and more specific and a little less light and airy than it was in the first season, for sure, but that’s the progression of the story.”

Revenge is sweet. #CrazyExGirlfriend premieres Friday, October 13 at 8/7c on The CW. A post shared by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (@cw_crazyxgf) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

The second season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ended with a literal cliffhanger. Rebecca was standing at the edge of a cliff after being abandoned by Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez) on their wedding day. The season ended as Rebecca vowed that Josh must be destroyed.

Now, Rebecca’s unlikely girl squad, which includes office pal Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), neighbor Heather (Vella Lovell), and Josh’s ex Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz), will assist her in seeking revenge on the rogue groom as they become a gang of feminist avengers.

“Everyone’s pretty pissed off at Josh,” Champlin told Vanity Fair.

For Season 3, Rebecca’s obsession will turn from her obsession with Josh to an obsession with vengeance, giving the show’s once-controversial title new meaning.

“I think, finally, two seasons in, we’re overcoming what I think our show assumed wrongly would be an obviously ironic title,” Champlin said. “I think it’s finally gone through the trial of fire, and our feminist tribe is finding us.”

Take a look at the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 trailer below:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns for Season 3 on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]