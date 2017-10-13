‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail & Marlena Investigate Stefano DiMera’s Grave Secret, Find New Blood

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that although the Phoenix may not be rising during spring 2018, Stefano DiMera’s secrets will start coming to the surface. Forming an unlikely partnership, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will try and put the pieces of a puzzle together that can only pay homage to the evil genius of Stefano.

Ron Carlivati knows what legends are made of, and as far as soap operas are concerned, Stefano DiMera is one of the most revered evil guys on television. Fans were adamant that Joseph Mascolo cannot be replaced, and Carlivati seems to have worked his way around actually having the villain around. The first surprise awaiting viewers is the news that Tony will be making a comeback, according to the latest spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans should, however, be aware that Stefano’s first secret is that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) is actually Tony DiMera. Tony never died but was brainwashed to take on Andre’s identity. Stefano brainwashed his son for a specific plan, but it never came to fruition before his death. Since Abigail and Andre are such close friends, it only seems natural that she would help him get to the heart of this mystery.

Closing out my first month in Salem! Great start to a great story. #daysofourlives #dool A post shared by Tyler Christopher (@tylerchristopher2929) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there is a second secret Stefano DiMera took to his grave. Carlivati has decided to replenish the DiMera bloodline with new characters. Although unconfirmed, Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that one of the new DiMeras could be Tyler Christopher, who could be Stefano’s secret son. According to Entertainment Weekly, Christopher was recently cast in a secret role for the soap opera. This is certainly not the first secret child Stefano has kept away until he revealed in dramatic fashion another heir to the DiMera dynasty.

Since no other character in Salem has had such close and intricate ties with Stefano than Marlena has, it only makes sense that Abigail would seek her out in trying to unravel the mystery. After all that Marlena has been through at the hands of this infamous villain, Marlena will have both the experience and the drive to aid Abigail. But the spoilers state that what will start as an investigation will soon turn into a dangerous web of secrets and lies where lives will be changed forever.

