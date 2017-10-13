Nikki Bella Plans Return To The WWE Ring After ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Nikki Bella says she doesn’t want to hear the word “retirement.” The WWE superstar says she is planning a return to the wrestling ring despite a past injury that could have left her sidelined for good. Nikki, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, told E! News her wrestling career is far from over, despite the fact that fiancé John Cena recently encouraged her to retire from the sport.

Bella said Cena’s request put her in a difficult spot because she is so passionate about wrestling and doesn’t want to think about ending her career. Still, the Total Bellas star admitted that she knows she can never go full-on back into her wrestling career.

“I know that with my spinal condition I can never be full time again,” Nikki admitted to E! News.

“I just can’t do that but I do wanna be full time and I don’t want to retire. I literally can’t imagine not going into the ring and I want to make a comeback with Brie and I want to do it in 2018.”

Nikki Bella went on to say that “a lot of people” have been trying to convince her to retire but that she has no plans to do it at age 33.

“I won’t,” Nikki said. “I’ll do it the day I want to on my own terms but that’s not anytime soon.”

Nikki said that while John Cena did try to talk to her about retiring because he cares about her health, he has also been very supportive of her decision to continue wrestling. Nikki joked that while she lets John have input into their decisions, she is ultimately the boss.

Earlier this year, wrestling fans saw John Cena propose to Nikki Bella while they were in the ring at Wrestlemania 33. At the time, Nikki told E! that while she was still dealing with ongoing issues with her neck, she still hoped that she would be able to team up with her twin in the wrestling ring again sometime in the future. Now it sounds like that future is sometime in 2018.

On last week’s Dancing With the Stars, fans saw Nikki Bella telling pro partner Artem Chigvintsev about her 2016 return to the WWE ring after having surgery for a serious neck injury that nearly ended her career. Bella’s amazing return to the ring after a seven-month recovery period was detailed in a pre-performance package before Nikki and Artem danced a contemporary dance.

Before she heads back to the wrestling ring with her twin sister, Nikki Bella will continue her journey to the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy. For the show’s Disney-themed week. Nikki and Artem will dance a jazz to music from the upcoming Disney movie, Coco.

Check out Nikki Bella competing on Dancing With the Stars in the video below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/ABC]