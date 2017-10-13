'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry sparks baby daddy no. 4 talks with new Instagram photo.

Kailyn Lowry has been receiving constant criticism for having three baby daddies, and sadly, it doesn’t look like the insults are simmering down any time soon. The Teen Mom 2 star has said that the harsh words aren’t bothering her much, and a big part of that can be attributed to her commitment to being a good mother to her three kids. As Kailyn herself said in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life in late September, “Yeah, I’m bad at relationships, but I don’t think that makes me any less of a mother.”

Of course, that statement won’t stop people from speculating who will be Kailyn Lowry’s next baby daddy. In fact, there have been rumors that Lowry is dating someone named Dionisio Cephas. The rumors started following a social media conversation between Lowry and Cephas. It didn’t take long for them to deny the rumors. Cephas told Radar Online that they “are not dating yet.” Lowry, meanwhile, told In Touch Weekly that she and Cephas are “just friends.”

But just when talks of a potential baby daddy no. 4 are about to die down, Kailyn Lowry herself, perhaps unwittingly, sparked the conversation again when she posted an Instagram photo of herself getting cozy with another man in what seems to be a night club. While her caption in the photo could be platonic in nature, it bears noting that she followed it up with two heart emojis.

“So good to see him!????” she wrote.

So good to see him! ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Is Kailyn Lowry dating this new mystery man? Some of her fans seem to think so. In fact, a few commented that the man in the picture was an upgrade from her three previous baby daddies. Yes, some have already taken to calling the unsuspecting man “baby no. 4.” Click on the Twitter thread below to read the comments.

So good to see him! ???? https://t.co/HlWD4vRQLh — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 13, 2017

Kailyn Lowry has recently become a mother of three boys, having given birth to Lux Russell in August. On top of taking care of her newborn son with recently-estranged baby daddy Chris Lopez, Lowry also has her hands full being mom to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

I literally cannot. My heart ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

???????? when did they grow up? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

It was only recently when Lowry finally decided on a name for Lux, whom she previously referred to as “baby Lo.” As previously reported by Hollywood Gossip, Kailyn Lowry decided not to use Lopez’s last name following his refusal to acknowledge paternity to their newborn.

“My guess is he won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “They give a form in the hospital, but he didn’t sign it.”

Kailyn Lowry has reportedly taken legal action to ensure that Chris Lopez won’t renege his duties as a father.

“Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn’t have any rights to Lux without signing,” the source said. “He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.”

Do you think Kailyn Lowry’s companion in her latest Instagram photo is her potential baby daddy no. 4 as pointed out by some of her followers? Sound off about the Teen Mom 2 star in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]