Many fans were shocked when Pauley Perrette first announced her plan to depart from NCIS Season 15. However, aside from the 48-year-old actress, David McCallum is reportedly leaving the show too. Now, devoted followers of the American action police procedural TV series are speculating that Mark Harmon might also announce his exit due to his health condition soon.

E! News confirmed that Pauley Perrette is leaving the show after NCIS Season 15. Best known for playing Abby Sciuto in the popular CBS series, the Louisiana-native made the shocking announcement on her official Twitter account. The actress divulged she made the decision last year.

“So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!). It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do.”

The shocking turn of events did not stop there as Hidden Remote claimed that David McCallum would also depart from the show. The publication shared that the Scottish actor’s exit might be announced in the coming weeks. The exit rumors came after David’s character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, accepted the offer of his good friend Dr. Cadence Darwin (Susan Blakely) and revealed his plans to step back to Dr. James “Jimmy” Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

Aside from Pauley Perrette and David McCallum, speculations have it that Mark Harmon had decided to leave the show after NCIS Season 15. Rumors suggest the 66-year-old star had informed his wife, Pam Dawber, that he considers making the series’ fifteenth installment his last. An unnamed Radar Online source even claimed that the Burbank-born star could possibly be having problems on his health for he seems to be very inactive these past few months.

“Mark talked it over with his wife, [Pam Dawber], and vowed to seriously consider making next season his last. He seems to have a lot less energy. When he isn’t working, he spends much of the time holed up inside his house. It’s very unusual for him. He’s always been so active and athletic.”

Some fans got so concerned after noticing Mark Harmon’s frail appearance. There are also rumors saying that the St. Elsewhere star was devastated by the death of his close pal Gary Glasberg last year. Reports suggest that the unexpected passing of the executive producer in his sleep became a wake-up call for the veteran actor.

NCIS star Pauley Perrette quits show after 16 years https://t.co/p7PziBe7gx – #NCIS — The NCIS Times (@NCISTimes) October 7, 2017

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that CBS has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid followers of the show should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!