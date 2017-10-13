Kylie Jenner Flaunts ‘Pregnancy Boobs’ In Latest Instagram Pic As She Continues To Hide Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner seems to enjoy keeping her fans on the edge of their seats as she continues to tease her unconfirmed pregnancy. The Life of Kylie star has been posting mostly chest-up images online, avoiding any potential first look at a baby bump.

However, the reality star’s latest Instagram photo had fans convinced that she is indeed expecting. And no, it doesn’t feature her highly-anticipated baby bump. Instead, the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her noticeably bigger bust.

Earlier today, Kylie shared a sexy photo of herself rocking an off-the-shoulder black top. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also let her black hair down and opted for a barely-there makeup.

Apparently, the youngest Jenner posted the snap to promote her cupcake lip gloss from Kylie Cosmetics but fans’ attention was focused somewhere — Jenner’s massive breast.

In the photo, Kylie’s chest appeared to be much bigger than usual, leading to speculations that she already has “pregnancy boobs.” This is despite the fact that she has yet to confirm being pregnant at all.

In addition, Kylie’s latest photo is just as sneaky as the previous ones. In the snap, her shirt almost appeared like it’s not covering her tummy yet the shot was taken in such a way that it’ll be hard to confirm.

cupcake gloss by @kyliecosmetics ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner has been teasing her fans with photos that appeared to be strategically taken to conceal her rumored baby bump.

On Wednesday, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared a photo of herself wrapped up in a big puffy winter jacket. Many were quick to question why Kylie donned such a heavy and thick clothing when it’s obviously sunny at that time.

Kylie’s face was also hard to see as her cell phone case is completely blocking the view.

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Prior to that, Kylie Jenner also shared a similarly concealing photo of herself wearing a blue over-sized men’s button-up shirt and captioned it with, “Sasha’s Shirt” followed by a blue heart emoji.

Fans who have been keeping an eye out on Kylie’s social media posts pointed out that the reality star seems to be hiding her supposed baby bump by wearing baggy clothes.

It can be recalled that Jenner has been spotted multiple times recently donning over-sized shirts and pants — a far cry from her usual fitted and sultry outfits.

Kylie has been opting for the color blue lately as well, leading to speculations that she might be hinting the gender of her first baby with Travis Scott. This is despite earlier reports, that they are expecting a baby girl.

Despite all the clues, it is worth noting that Kylie Jenner has yet to officially confirm nor deny any of the pregnancy news. Fans will have to wait and see if any of the rumors will be proven true in time.

Sasha's Shirt ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

[Featured Image by John Misa / MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]