‘Inside Edition’ Correspondent Lisa Guerrero Accuses Steven Seagal Of Propositioning Her On Movie Set

With more women stepping up and accusing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero broke her silence, alleging that action star Steven Seagal propositioned her on the set of one of his 1990s films.

According to Newsweek, the incident happened in 1996, when Guerrero, then 31-years-old, was an up-and-coming actress who was invited to audition for the lead female role in Seagal’s next film, Fire Down Below. The audition was to be held at the Under Siege star’s Beverly Hills home, which made Guerrero “wary of the offer.”

In an attempt to allay Lisa Guerrero’s concerns about Steven Seagal’s offer, the casting agency reportedly offered to have a female associate named Shari Rhodes accompany her to Seagal’s house for the audition.

“This was potentially a huge break for me, but there was no way I was going there by myself,” Guerrero said.

When Guerrero and Rhodes arrived for the audition, Seagal supposedly greeted the two women, wearing nothing but a silk robe. He then asked Guerrero to read her lines, and after being impressed by the aspiring actress’ reading, he reportedly complemented her, saying her reading was “fantastic” and asking her to share more details about herself.

Guerrero remembered being happy about the line reading audition, and at that point, there were no red flags surrounding Seagal, who was also producing Fire Down Below. That changed, however, when Guerrero received a call from her manager later in the day.

“That same day my manager called. ‘Steven wants to offer you the lead,’ she said, ‘but you have to go back to his home for a private rehearsal tonight.'”

Lisa Guerrero declined Steven Seagal’s alleged invitation to a private rehearsal, and as a result, the lead female role in Fire Down Below went to Marg Helgenberger instead. As a consolation, Guerrero was still given a small part in the film, getting listed as an unnamed “Blonde Beauty” in the credits. But she claims that Seagal and one of his male crew members might have been making crude comments about her when she arrived on the set.

“He was looking at me and then he’d say something to them and there’d be laughter.”

Amid the Weinstein scandal, @4lisaguerrero reveals an unsettling encounter with Steven Seagal. https://t.co/Zd6DVtC2q6 pic.twitter.com/cgSPbPNUS4 — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) October 13, 2017

After some time, Steven Seagal allegedly approached Lisa Guerrero, asking her if she wanted to go to his dressing room. Guerrero again declined the invitation, and while she never got to watch Fire Down Below, she believes that her scene was cut from the film.

“Who was I going to go to complain about sex discrimination? He was both the star and a producer on the film,” Guerrero further recalled.

While she added that the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein “triggered” her memories, Lisa Guerrero’s alleged encounter with Steven Seagal was just the latest in a series of similar accusations against the veteran actor. According to a 2010 report from the New York Daily News, several women accused him of some form of sexual abuse or another, including former model Kayden Nguyen, who claimed Seagal “hired her as an assistant, but used her as a sex toy.”

The Newsweek report also made mention of former Playboy Playmate of the Year Jenny McCarthy, who alleged that Seagal asked her to “take off (her) dress” during a casting session.

As of this writing, Steven Seagal has yet to comment on Lisa Guerrero’s accusations. As noted by the New York Post, the 65-year-old actor is currently in Manila, Philippines and scouting for a location for an upcoming movie.

