Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Handsets With Battery Bursting Issues Reach Double Digits,

Apple has been making headlines due to their upcoming iPhone X launch date, but the Silicon Valley tech giant is yet to make a statement involving isolated cases of battery swelling issues in iPhone 8. There are at least 10 cases where customers had to return the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus because the screen was detached from the rest of phone’s body. While there are reports suggesting Apple shipped out defective items, most of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus units are in good condition.

Concerns Over the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Bursting Open

A new Reddit report from the United States revealed another case of an iPhone 8 device with a battery issue. As of date, there were at least 10 cases with this problem. Most of the reports were of iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus devices with a detached screen upon delivery. Based on these cases, the battery appears to have bubbled while the devices were in transit and customers had to return the item when they noticed the defect upon receipt. This appears to be the most common issue, but the handsets were replaced.

As of date, there were two cases where customers reported problems after charging the device. A report from Taiwan revealed the user noticed the phone burst open while charging the device using the Apple charger. In another report, the user who used wireless charging several times experienced a similar issue days after receiving the device.

Smartphone Battery Issues

Swelling batteries are no laughing matter especially after the release of Samsung’s problematic Note 7 handsets. The device was dubbed as the Death Note 7 since there were several reports of bursting devices due to a major battery design flaw. Samsung had to recall the units since their device turned out to be a fire hazard. Major airlines also banned using the Note 7 in-flight.

Samsung apologized for the incident, and while they conducted a massive recall there were still a lot of consumers who remained faithful to the brand. In fact, the South Korean smartphone company proved they were still trendsetters with the release of the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8. No issues were reported when they released their new flagship phones.

In the case of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, reported cases appears to be isolated. Although the problem could lie with the batteries, images shared by users shows no sign of burning or exploding.

The battery problems in the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus may not be too alarming, but Apple is looking into the issue. However, the company is yet to release the findings of their investigation.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]