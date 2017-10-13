‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Next Two Weeks: Nick Donates $500M To Charity, Offers Victor An Olive Branch

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 16 tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) donates all his $500 million trust fund to charity. Even more shocking is that Nick donates the money to Abbott/Winter Foundation, founded by Victor’s arch enemy, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 23 state that Victoria’s move to position Brash & Sassy competitively against Jabot goes awry while Billy faces the music for stealing sensitive information from Jabot files.

Nick Offers Olive Branch To Victor

Y&R spoilers state that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Noah (Robert Adamson) question Nick’s decision to donate his fortune to charity. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is also puzzled by Nick’s decision. She screams at him that his action is irrational. She can’t’ understand why Nick would give away his entire trust fund simply because he wants to spite Victor (Eric Braeden)

Abby (Melissa Ordway), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and even Dina (Marla Adams), react with shock. They all think Nick has gone mad.

Nikki insists that Nick should have consulted with the family before taking the decision. Fans might wonder why the entire family appears more concerned about Nick giving away his money than the fact that Victor stole the money from Nick. Many fans will also wonder why Nick is not filing criminal charges against Victor. However, some fans suggested that Nick might have backed off filing criminal charges due to a sense of futility. He possibly feels that he can’t prevent Victor getting away with the crime.

Is Nick Trying To Pit Victor Against Jack?

Y&R fans speculate that Nick’s sense of futility about making Victor pay for his crime could explain why he decides to donate the money to Jack’s foundation.

Despite protests from other members of the Newman family, Nick is convinced that he has made the right decision. Nick could believe that once Jack learns that the money has been donated to his foundation, he would make Victor give it back. If Victor refuses then Jack would give trouble.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that after Nick donates his money to charity, he takes a decision to offer an olive branch to Victor.

Today on #YR, Jack hits Billy below the belt and Nick turns the tables on Victor! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/USSJJIvOvb pic.twitter.com/vLj9N8qakj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 12, 2017

Cane Is Acting CEO of Chancellor

Cane (Daniel Goddard) returns to Genoa City after his trip with Colin (Tristan Rogers) to see Jill (Jess Walton). Colin had convinced Cane to draw up a proposal for Chancellor and pitch it to Jill. Jill accepts the proposal and asks Cane to fill in as CEO of Chancellor. He returns home to meet Juliet (Laur Allen) in a pain after an argument with Victoria.

He later opens up to Juliet about Lily’s (Christel Khalil) new position with Brash & Sassy. After Neil (Kristoff St. John) spoke with Victoria, she offered Lily Juliet’s former marketing position. Lily was offered the position after Victoria consulted with Billy (Jason Thompson) and he approved Victoria’s suggestion.

Juliet makes plans for her baby, and Cane asks her to move in with him.

Abbotts Come Together To Support Their Own

Young and the Restless spoiler for Monday, October 16, state that the Abbotts agree to come together to support Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Dina. Fans will recall that Graham (Max Shippee) revealed the big secret about Ashley’s paternity during her innovation award party. Ashley’s big night ended in chaos. The whole of GC and beyond now know that Ashley is not an Abbott but the daughter of Brent Davis (Bert Kramer).

Dina later collapses in her hotel room after a big quarrel with Graham for revealing Ashley’s paternity secret. Graham leaves Dina on the floor unconscious and puts a “do not disturb” sign on the door, hoping it will keep people out. However, Dina’s children discover her unconscious on the floor and take her to the hospital.

Jack Plots To Expel Graham From Genoa City

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 18, state that Jack plots to expel Graham from Genoa City to avenge the chaos he caused at Ashley’s award party.

Other spoilers For The Week Of October 16

Spoilers for the week of October 16 state that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) catches Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) off guard. Mariah is still pining for love over Tessa. She springs a surprise on her. Does she confront Tessa and tell her how she feels?

Spoilers for Tuesday, October 17, state that Victor makes a proposition to Nikki. The proposition could be related to the status of their relationship.

Spoilers for Thursday, October 19, state that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) makes a move to reconcile with an adversary and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) urges Billy to be truthful.

Spoilers For the Week of October 23

Spoilers for the week of October 23 state that Jack plans to make Billy face the music for his corporate espionage activity.

Victoria’s plans for Brash & Sassy go awry. Fans will recall that Billy stole misleading information that Jack planted in Jabot files. The information falsely suggested that Jabot was planning to withdraw its men’s product lines.

Although Victoria was wary of the information, Billy thought that Brash & Sassy shouldn’t miss the opportunity to increase its market share.

Y&R spoilers for October 23 state that Victoria and Billy will discover that the information they acted on was misleading. This could lead to heavy financial losses for Brash & Sass which is still reeling under the blow of previous business and financial issues.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]