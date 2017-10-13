Fans can expect more blood and deaths in the fifth season of Vikings, but who exactly will end up being killed in the upcoming civil war in Kattegat? Although there are speculations that Lagertha will meet her end in Vikings Season 5, Katheryn Winnick has already hinted on the character’s survival. Unfortunately, a new poster seems to tease the demise of two main characters in the History Channel series.

Lagertha has been the one character who appeared to be in trouble at the end of the fourth season. After all, it was revealed that the Queen of Kattegat will be killed by one of Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons. In addition to that, Lagertha has just suffered an attack ordered by King Harald Finehair. However, it looks like Katheryn Winnick has started working on the sixth season, somehow confirming that her character will survive in Vikings Season 5.

So who will die in the upcoming season? A new Instagram post by Alex Høgh Andersen may have hinted on who will not return in Season 6. The picture is actually a poster for Vikings Season 5 and it features most of the main characters in the middle of a crowded battlefield. The image also has the words, “Who will rise?” emblazoned on the top.

Interestingly, there are two characters missing from the poster. There is no sign of Hvitserk, Ragnar Lothbrok’s second-oldest son with Aslaug. In addition to that, King Harald Finehair appears to be slitting the throat of someone who looks a lot like Lagertha’s beloved Astrid. Could this mean that both Hvitserk and Astrid will be killed off in Vikings Season 5?

There is still a possibility that both Hvitserk and Astrid will survive the bloody civil war. However, the Vikings Season 5 poster also suggests that Ivar the Boneless and Lagertha are the two characters who will rise to power this fall. After all, they are both right under the text and are at the top corners of the poster.

Will Hvitserk be the next son of Ragnar Lothbrok to die? Can Lagertha save Astrid as Ivar rises to power? Find out when Vikings Season 5 airs on the History Channel on November 29.

