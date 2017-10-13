Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly called off their engagement. Their representatives, however, did not comment on the recent update in their personal lives but a recent report allegedly involves Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend. Twilight movie actress, Kristen Stewart, is reportedly feeling terrible ever since she heard that Robert has called off the engagement.

After ending his highly publicized affair with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson started seeing French singer FKA Twigs. Fans of Twilight movie saga hoped that both Robert and Kristen will reconcile their differences in future and will marry each other. However, Robert soon announced that he officially got engaged to Tahliah Barnett, whose stage name is FKA Twigs.

A report from The Sun allegedly stated that both Robert and FKA Twigs are no longer together and has reportedly decided to end their affair after spending more than three years together. As the rumors surfaced about the alleged breakup, there are other speculations concerning Kristen Stewart’ take on Robert’s split with FKA Twigs.

Earlier this week, Inquisitr reported that Kristen Stewart is reportedly missing her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson and after spending years away from him, she wishes to reconnect with him as things are reportedly not going too well between her and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell.

There are now reports that address Kristen’s feelings towards Robert after he goes through another heartbreak in his life. According to Hollywood Life, Clouds of Sils Maria movie actress is feeling extremely terrible after hearing the news.

“Kristen feels terrible that Rob may be struggling in any way.”

A source close to the actress revealed to the outlet that even after their breakup, Robert still has a special place in Kristen’s heart and she reportedly cannot see him going through like this again.

“If Rob is really going through heartache with FKA then Kristen is sad that he could be suffering yet another tough breakup.”

Both Kristen and Robert are not on talking terms these days, but the unverified source revealed to the outlet that the American Ultra movie actress really hopes that her ex-boyfriend is doing well and hopes nothing but the best things for him.

“Rob has a very special place in Kristen’s heart and all she wants is for him to be happy. Kristen and Rob don’t really talk much anymore, so she doesn’t know what he’s going through right now, but she hopes he’s happy.”

The alleged source added that whatever happened in the past between Kristen and Robert, the actress will always love him and wants him to stay happy.

a cherub to guide you home ???? photo @jamiestrachan11 A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

“Kristen will always love Rob and wants him to find joy in life. If that’s with FKA then great, but if not, she hopes he finds someone who treats him well cause he is a great guy,” the source added.

As of this writing, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ representatives have not yet shared a common statement confirming the news of their breakup. At the same time, it is also not officially confirmed that Kristen still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend and Twilight movie co-star.

Do you think Robert and FKA Twigs have seriously called off their engagement? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]