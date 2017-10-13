Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Case: U.S. & U.K. Police Probe Decades Of Harassment Allegations

Law enforcement authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom are now looking into the complaints of sexual harassment against shamed film producer Harvey Weinstein as more victims come forward weeks after the bombshell expose.

In a previous report from the Inquisitr, it was revealed that Lindsay Lohan expressed her sadness at how Weinstein is being treated by the press and urged his victims to file their complaints to the proper authorities.

Now, it seems like the authorities are already initiating their own probe on the issue as more victims come forward. Based on a report from CNN, the 65-year-old Miramax co-founder is now under investigation by the Metropolitan Police in London as well as the New York Police Department for allegations of sexual assault against him.

NYPD’s Assistant Commissioner J. Peter Donald revealed that no complaints have been filed against the studio producer in the Big Apple thus far, but they are now seeking more information on the published New Yorker expose about the matter.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports, the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” Donald told BBC in an interview.

Currently, the police force in the American city are asking help from the public for any additional information on the case to help with their probe.

“No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police have confirmed that there are already complaints against the disgraced producer, based on the BBC report.

“[The Metropolitan] can confirm a report was received at 8.40am on Wednesday (11 October 2017) of an alleged sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s.”

Furthermore, the Scotland Yard told The Guardian that the allegations “will be assessed by officers from the child abuse and sexual offenses command.” However, it remains unclear whether the flurry of sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein includes a case related to child abuse.

This comes after Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale joined Weinstein’s growing number of victims claiming sexual harassment as she recalled her experience with him in an emotional Instagram post.

Aside from Beckinsale, dozens of Hollywood stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have come forward with their own sexual harassment accusation against the 65-year-old film mogul.

However, Sallie Hofmeister, a representative for the producer, told CNN that the “relationships” he had with those coming forward were all “consensual.”

“Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

Currently, Charmed star Rose McGowan is leading the pack of Weinstein’s victims and their supporters to finally bring down the embattled studio mogul through what she calls her “Rose Army” and had even dubbed Weinstein as a “rapist.”

Dear most of Hollywood, this is happening. You cannot sweep this under the rug. Support vocally or you will forever have an * in history. pic.twitter.com/o8dBZ59WFf — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]