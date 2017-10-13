Marina Kaye, the French singer, songwriter, and composer from Marseille, is preparing her upcoming album release. Kaye’s next installment is titled Explicit, and will be released on October 20, which is expected to top the performance of her previous album, Fearless.

Kaye has made significant strides as a young artist. She was the winner of La France a un Incroyable Talent (France has Incredible Talent) in Season 6, and the success didn’t stop there. Her English single “Homeless” has millions of views on YouTube and topped the charts in France, naturally.

More than half of the tracks on this album are in English. She has gradually released several singles, such as “On My Own,” “Something,” and “This Time Is Mine.”

Internationally Marina Kaye, real name Marina Dalmas, has collaborated with talented singers in the industry. According to TeenVogue “Her newest EP features a song written for her by Sia (yes, that Sia) and collaborations with stars like Lindsey Stirling.”

The single “Freeze You Out” was written by Sia on behalf of the French singer. It is evident there is a general theme to her songs, and she is aiming her musical endeavors to English-speaking countries.

Another chart-topper from her first album includes “Dancing With the Devil.” Not a typical pop song, the track combines potent vocals with dark lyrics.

The French music online portal, ChartsinFrance, sat down with Kaye in September to discuss the direction for the new album. This album is different than the first since she is really pushing her own vision. She claimed to be as sincere and transparent as possible with her growing fan base.

She also explained that the title of the album, Explicit, signifies to express or to demonstrate precisely something without ambiguity. She does not want to fit in or fulfill a quota. She simply wants to promote her music for fans to enjoy, and to reach more countries than before.

The versatile singer has not limited her collaborations to just English singers. As it turns out, she has worked with French rapper and performer Soprano on the song “Mon Everest,” and the video has 62 million views on YouTube.

The above song is an interesting mix of English and French lyrics. It is about overcoming struggles in life and working extremely hard to achieve your dreams. Check out the video and drop your comments below about your initial impressions on Kaye’s Explicit album.

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]