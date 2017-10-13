‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Rope’ Rumble, Rafe Rages Over Hope Brady’s Leadership Decisions

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 16 reveal that the “Rope” romance will hit a rough patch. Angry with how Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is handling the commissioner position, the two will get into a big fight. Is Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) really worried about her decisions? Or is he jealous that she was chosen for the job over him?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on Monday, Rafe and Hope will get into a nasty argument. It is over how the new commissioner is handling the job. Apparently, Rafe doesn’t agree with some of Hope’s decisions. However, some fans wonder if that is really what is upsetting him.

Both detectives were considered for the commissioner job. Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds) had to choose between them. Hope ended up winning in the end. It was partly due to the Brady family’s history and influence in Salem. The other part of it had to do with Rafe’s family being in so much legal trouble. Even though Rafe follows the law, many people in his family are criminals. Due to their actions, he lost out on an amazing job opportunity.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that the commissioner position would cause some tension with “Rope.” At first, it seemed like they were handling it like professionals. However, that is going to change on Monday’s episode, She Knows reported. The question is, will they get past this rocky patch in their relationship? Will some changes have to be made at the Salem police department? As Celeb Dirty Laundry noted, it is a conflict of interest for Hope to be ruling over her fiance.

Hope has already made one decision that is causing waves in the community. She suspended JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) for pointing his gun at Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) head. Although JJ’s anger is understandable, there had to be consequences. One character that will be confronting Hope about it is Lani Price (Sal Stowers.) Will she get Hope to change her mind, or does JJ have to live with the consequences?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that Rafe and Hope might get through this, Soap Opera Spy reported. On Galen Gering‘s Escapex app, he posted a picture of the soap opera couple. Hope Brady was wearing a wedding dress.

Do you think Rafe and Hope will survive the commissioner drama on Days Of Our Lives?

