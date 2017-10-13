Nene Leakes Booted From Xscape’s Tour For Rape Comment, Fired From ‘RHOA’ Next?

Nene Leakes is down at least one of her jobs!

Last weekend, Nene Leakes wished rape on one of the women in the crowd of her Oakland comedy show. The reality star’s disgusting remark came after the woman heckled her from the audience. In response, Nene went on an expletive-laced rant in which she told the woman that she hoped her Uber driver raped her.

Because of Nene’s response, Xscape (which contains Kandi Burruss, Nene’s RHOA castmate), who had hired Nene Leakes to open up for their multi-city tour, has decided to part ways with Leakes. The group, which also includes LaTosha Scott, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Tamika Scott, issued a statement to TMZ explaining that they were “dismayed” by Nene’s comments, and have decided to boot her from the tour. The group went on to wish Nene well and uplift sexual abuse survivors.

Since the video surfaced, Nene Leakes, who is a victim of sexual assault herself, has been fiercely chastised online for her comments. Nene even prompted Uber to release an official statement, denouncing her remarks. Following the backlash, Nene Leakes issued an apology via her social media channels, but it may be too little, too late. According to Radar Online, Nene’s comments may also cost her her starring role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Nene re-joined the Atlanta cast of the Housewives franchise earlier this year, following a two year sabbatical from the show. Leake’s return warranted a $2.5 million dollar paycheck, which is way more than any of the other cast members. Now, she might lose it all. The gossip site reports that RHOA producers are currently discussing Nene’s future involvement with the show because they can’t “stand by” her statement.

“There will be a punishment and they are determining what it will be. There’s been so much backlash and co stars say she’s gone too far and they want her gone,” said the source.

The source added that the announcement of Nene’s punishment could come as early as tomorrow.

“By tomorrow there should be some repercussion from a leave of absence to being fired,” the source continued. “They are filming now and would have to figure out how it will play out.”

Neither Bravo nor Leakes has issued an official statement regarding her future on the show, but it should be noted that Phaedra Parks was booted from RHOA for lying about Kandi Burrus wanting to rape Porsha Williams.

You can watch the video of Nene’s apology below.

[Featured Image By Donald Bowers/Getty Images]