Kylie Jenner Pregnant: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star’s Latest Snap Finally Confirms Pregnancy?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians series has definitely lived up to its name. After viewers try to keep up with the endless drama in the Kardashian-Jenner household, they are now trying to keep up with who’s pregnant among the five sisters. Although they have tried to keep the alleged pregnancy as private as possible, Kylie Jenner seems to confirm the rumors in her recent photos.

Kylie Jenner may still be young but she is all about showing off her enviable curves in her skimpiest outfits possible. The 20-year-old reality star is known for her next-to-nothing ensembles that would make anyone blush. However, the Life Of Kylie star has been sporting baggy T-shirts after her alleged pregnancy news broke, and her latest snap on social media is no exception.

Rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is around five months pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, and her new-found love for oversized shirts is not helping the speculations to die down.

After posting a series of business-related snaps on Instagram, Kylie Jenner finally shared a much-awaited recent photo of herself. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked young without her full-glam makeup, but her natural beauty didn’t take the spotlight, it was her huge black T-shirt.

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her fit physique, which made her an instant “body goal.” However, after multiple reports revealed that she might be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul suddenly had a change of heart in posting sexy snaps.

When the young entrepreneur previously shared a snap of herself with best friend Jordyn Woods, she was also wearing what seems to be her new favorite style, a baggy shirt.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Many believed that this sudden change in her choice of clothes seemingly confirmed the whispers and speculations that Kylie Jenner may really have a bun in the oven.

Being dubbed as the “Social Media Princess,” Kylie Jenner used to post photos of herself almost daily. However, the Life of Kylie star is now not as active as before, which led people to believe that she is trying to keep her alleged pregnancy as private and as low-key as possible.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to address all the baby rumors.

