‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Andrew Lincoln Says Everyone May End Up Dead, Teases War With Negan

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease the explosive war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. In an interview, Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, discussed what to expect. The actor said that everyone might end up dead. However, there is enormous satisfaction by taking matters into their own hands. Find out what else he had to say.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

In the latest issue of TV Guide, several cast members talked about The Walking Dead Season 8. Andrew Lincoln discussed the war between Rick, Negan, and the various communities. Even though they are taking a huge risk, it is worth it. They could not spend the rest of their lives living under Negan and the Saviors. It wasn’t even considered living and made everything they had gone through to survive pointless. It was time to take a stand and take back their lives — not just for themselves, but for everyone, including the children.

“Crazy as it sounds, war means hope. Everyone may end up dead, but there’s something wonderful and empowering about taking matters into our own hands.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in The Walking Dead Season 8, the risk is worth it, even if it means that Rick loses his own life. He would rather die standing than spend the rest of his life kneeling.

Even though conquering Negan is important to Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus,) it is for another reason. To him, it is personal and he wants revenge. The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that Daryl will be one of the characters who will go a bit rogue. He also wants his stuff back and will do whatever is necessary in order to make that happen.

It has already been revealed to expect a lot of action in The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers tease that there will be multiple explosions, gunfire at every corner, and cars will blow up. Fans should also look forward to a faster pace and less filler in the upcoming episodes.

However, more action means more death. Don’t expect everyone to survive. In fact, viewers could be saying goodbye to several fan-favorite characters. The only question is, who will meet a grisly demise and will their deaths be worth it in the end?

What do you think of what Andrew Lincoln had to say about The Walking Dead Season 8? AMC will air the premiere episode on October 22.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]