Blake Lively Chimes In On Harvey Weinstein: ‘It’s Important There Is An Uprising’

Harvey Weinstein has become one of the most talked about people in the world over the past couple days, as multiple women have come forward and accused him of sexual misconduct. It has been the hottest story in the entertainment world, and many celebrities have chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

One of the latest celebrities to share their opinion on the Weinstein issue is Blake Lively. She had some strong words for the situation and made it clear that she thinks people should stand up against Weinstein.

“That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories … I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn’t have just continued. I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it’s devastating to hear,” Lively said. “The No. 1 thing that can happen is that people who share their stories, people have to listen to them and trust them, and people have to take it seriously.”

The Gossip Girl star went on to add more to her statement about the situation.

“As important as it is to remain furious about this, it’s important to also say that this exists everywhere so remember to look everywhere. This isn’t a single incident. This cannot happen, this should not happen, and it happens in every single industry.”

“It happens to women all over the place, all the time, to the point where women don’t even think that this is a real assault,” she continued. “I’ve had plenty of things happen to me whether it be trying on a dress for prom at some clothing store, to a director being inappropriate, to a guy walking down the street where you don’t think, ‘Oh well, that wasn’t actually sexual assault — this just, like, grabbed my butt.'”

Lively went on to talk about why women should be furious, and that she hopes women stand up about this issue and make their voices heard.

“It’s important that women are furious right now. It’s important that there is an uprising. It’s important that we don’t stand for this and that we don’t focus on one or two or three or four stories, it’s important that we focus on humanity in general and say, ‘This is unacceptable.'”

Weinstein denied the allegations against him, but was quickly fired from his own company. Many people have come forward to share their stories about Weinstein and the things that he has allegedly done to them.

Having big names like Lively come out and call attention to these topics is important. Lively is obviously very passionate about this subject, and she hopes it will raise more awareness about this issue.

