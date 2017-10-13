Chester Bennington’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Episode Airs After Family’s Blessing, Linkin Park ‘Back To Work’

Chester Bennington’s highly-anticipated Carpool Karaoke episode finally aired after his family and bandmates gave their blessings.

On Thursday, Linkin Park shared the episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series that they filmed together with actor Ken Jeong in July. According to reports, the special episode was shot less than a week before Chester took his own life.

Now, three months after the singer’s death, Bennington’s family and Linkin Park finally gave their blessings to air the episode after a thorough consultation. The 23-minute episode was released on the band’s official Facebook page for everyone to see.

“Watch our Carpool Karaoke episode with Ken Jeong now, streaming for free right here on Facebook,” Linkin Park captioned the post.

In the episode, Chester was behind the wheel while the Hangover actor sits next to him in the passenger seat. The Linkin Park frontman appeared to be in good spirits as he sings his heart out to the band’s hit songs.

Some of the Linkin Park songs that they sang in the episode include “In The End” and “Numb.” Bennington and the rest of the group also jammed on other songs, such as Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge.”

Chester showed no sign of trouble or depression during his appearance at the Carpool Karaoke episode. In fact, the 41-year-old was all smiles during the entire episode and even described the moment as the “greatest day” of his life.

Ken Jeong, on the other hand, called the experience a “wet dream” and even changed the name of the band to “Linken Park” so he could join.

Meanwhile, Chester Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bentley, shared the special Carpool Karaoke episode on her Twitter account with the hashtags #MakeChesterProud and #F**ckDepression. She also took the opportunity to encourage fans to donate to the One More Light Fund.

Prior to the release of the episode, Carpool Karaoke executive producer and Late Late Show host James Corden revealed to the Associated Press that Bennington’s family will get to decide if the episode will make its way on national TV.

James reiterated that they will approach the matter in whichever way Chester’s family would like it to be handled.

“We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really.”

As for Linkin Park, things are starting to go back to normal after their vocalist passed away. The band shared a group photo during their first rehearsal since the death of Chester Bennington.

Apparently, the band is gearing up for an upcoming tribute concert for their late frontman. Other artists have been confirmed to join the event, including Blink 182, Bring Me The Horizon, System Of A Down, KoRn, and more.

The tribute concert for Chester Bennington is expected to take place on October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]