’90 Day Fiance’: Danielle Mullins Reveals New Photos To Sell After Divorce From Mohamed Jbali

It has been previously reported that Danielle Mullins was selling signed photos of herself on social media. While she is nowhere near the popularity of her fellow reality stars like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the 90 Day Fiance star’s signed memorabilia were quickly sold out after her posting. Now, she is giving her fans a sneak peek of her new snaps to use for autographs after her divorce from Mohamed Jbali.

Although Danielle Mullins initially shed a lot of tears over her failed marriage to Mohamed Jbali, it appears that she has gotten something good out of it. The 90 Day Fiance star seemingly revealed that she will be selling another batch of signed snaps after the success of her autographed photos.

Danielle Mullins took to Facebook to share some photos of her family, including a solo snap of her self. The 90 Day Fiance star then explained that she will use her single picture for autographs. Although she did not mention if she will be selling her new signed memorabilia or just give them away for free, many believed that she will still put a price tag on it just like before.

Danielle Mullins has previously revealed that she will be selling other items as well aside from her signed photos. The 90 Day Fiance star did not say what kind of products she will put up on sale soon, but she confirmed that it’s definitely in the works.

It seems that things are finally looking great for Danielle Mullins. With her new business venture, it looks like the 90 Day Fiance star is finally moving forward from her traumatic relationship with Mohamed Jbali.

However, critics quickly slammed Danielle Mullins for seemingly using her appearance on 90 Day Fiance to earn more money outside the TLC show. It appears that the reality star might be aware that she has gotten a lot of sympathies from women who have been cheated by their husbands and boyfriends, so there is a possibility that she is milking the attention to earn extra profit.

Despite the overwhelming support for Danielle Mullins’ signed pictures, some viewers are still puzzled on who would ever want a copy of the 90 Day Fiance star’s photo.

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins/Facebook]