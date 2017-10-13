‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Spoilers: Shemar Moore Is Back To Help Garcia, Morgan’s Air Date Revealed

Criminal Minds Season 13 spoilers tease Shemar Moore who plays the role of Agent Morgan is set to return in an episode which will air this October. Reports confirm Moore will appear in Criminal Minds prior to his debut in CBS’ new police procedural S.W.A.T. Moore will return in an episode which will air on Oct. 25 to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) with a case which hits close to home.

According to a report, Shemar Moore will be back in Criminal Minds for the episode “Lucky Strike.” Moore will reprise his role as Agent Morgan, and he will lend his support to Garcia who will encounter a blast from the past. As reported in prior Criminal Minds spoilers, Jamie Kennedy will be back in the CBS police procedural to portray Floyd Feylinn Ferrel. The cannibalistic killer appeared back in Season 3.

Criminal Minds executive producer Erica Messer revealed Morgan might be back to give Garcia a pep talk. After the BAU solved the case involving the cannibalistic killer, Garcia was shot.

In the upcoming episode, Reid will not be the only one trying to overcome PTSD, it seems like Garcia’s encounter with the unsub will trigger her PTSD too. Garcia will realize there is something familiar with the case, and for good reason. When they face the same suspect in the upcoming episode, she might remember that experience in the past and Morgan’s encouraging words could give her the strength she needs to get over it.

This UnSub is organized, skilled and motivated. But so is the BAU. Stream the #CriminalMinds full episode now: https://t.co/roEb2gfUQx pic.twitter.com/GLVrHszmgQ — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) October 12, 2017

Messer may have hinted Morgan’s reappearance in Criminal Minds, but now that the deal is done, it seems like Moore’s fans would be over the moon. Agent Morgan appeared during the Season 12 finale of the series and although it was just an episode, it was thrilling to see him back with the rest of the team again.

Back in May, Moore revealed he was willing to come back to Criminal Minds although he will be busy with his new series S.W.A.T. Messer also revealed they are in talks with Moore to reprise her role in the series. Hence, the upcoming episode in Season 13 might not be the only one where Moore makes an appearance.

Criminal Minds is set to air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

