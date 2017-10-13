‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: New Preview Clip Of Sami Brady, Will Horton Scenes Reshot With Chandler Massey

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased the return of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney.) She comes back to Salem on Friday and a brand new preview clip has been released. On Twitter, Michael Goldberg shared the clip, which shows Will Horton‘s death scenes were reshot with Chandler Massey.

DOOL spoilers are below. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

A few weeks ago, Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Will Horton’s death scenes were reshot with Chandler Massey. At the time that Will died, the role was portrayed by Guy Wilson. One day before seeing Sami Brady rip into Salem, an emotional preview clip has been unveiled. It shows Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami grieving over Will. It also reveals that Sami is determined to find her son after Clyde Weston’s (James Read) shocking bombshell.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) is involved. This was something fans predicted since the character has played with resurrection before. However, it is not clear why Dr. Rolf chose to bring Will back from the dead. Furthermore, if he was successful, where has he been hiding him for the past two years? Are there any other people that have been resurrected?

There are so many questions and few answers. It will lead several Salemites to go to Memphis on a journey. Each one is drawn to the city for one reason or another. Will it provide some kind of resolution or proof that Will is alive? How will this storyline play out in the end? Rest assured, Sami is not going to stop until she finds her son.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 13 also tease that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) are caught red-handed. They are digging up Will’s grave and Sami happens to catch them in the act. Naturally, she is not thrilled and it creates a lot of tension between the characters.

Sami is BACK in Salem tomorrow! To celebrate her #DAYS homecoming, @alisweeney is taking over @yahooentertainment today. Head over to their page to check it out! A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

