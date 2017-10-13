‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Stassi Schroeder Talks Dating After Patrick Meagher Split

Stassi Schroeder recently participated in a photo shoot and encouraged her photographer to steer clear of editing out her breast reduction scars.

“It’s a scar! Scars are pretty! It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that where it’s something to not be ashamed of,” the Vanderpump Rules star explained to People magazine on October 11.

Stassi Schroeder underwent the breast reduction surgery in late 2015 amid her years-long romance with Patrick Meagher. Then, after their 2016 split, Schroeder admittedly became embarrassed by her scars as she began an intimate relationship with someone else. Luckily, the embarrassment quickly faded, and after being asked about her breast scars, the reality star chose to embrace them.

Stassi Schroeder gave fans their first look at her racy photo shoot earlier this week with an image that exposed the bottom half of her breasts. Days later, Schroeder posted a second photo from the shoot on Instagram which gave fans a look at the side of her right breast. In the caption, Schroeder said that she didn’t want her scars or her stomach rolls edited out of the photos.

Stassi Schroeder went from a DDD to a regular D after her surgery and says it was the best decision she could have made.

While Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher eventually reconciled after their 2016 split, they ultimately split again in August of this year after Meagher failed to acknowledge their four-year anniversary. As Schroeder explained to fans on her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, she planned a romantic vacation for the two of them while Meagher didn’t bother to get her a thing.

Also during her show, via Us Weekly, Stassi Schroeder admitted that she was relying on Xanax to get her through her messy split and said she had been joined by Rachael O’Brien on her trip to Mexico. As she told fans, she decided to get on the plane and attempt to give her relationship with Meagher another chance, but unfortunately, his pride reportedly kept him from making an effort.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]