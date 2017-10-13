After a long wait and a lot of speculations, Netflix finally revealed the official release date of Longmire Season 6. The new chapter will pick up where the previous installment left off where Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Philips) has been kidnapped by the former Police Chief Malachi Strand (Graham Greene). The clock is ticking and the time is running for Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) to find his old friend.

From the looks of it, every scene is about to be intense as Henry is on the verge of life and death. Will Walt make it in time to save his lifelong pal? To recall, Malachi returned to take revenge. After being fired from a casino and lost all his money, he wants someone to pay for everything that happened to him in the final season of the television adaptation of Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire Mysteries series.

In Longmire Season 6’s new trailer, Walt can be seen staring at his badge for a long while. “Maybe I have stayed on the job too long,” he said. However, he knows that Henry needs his help. “If I don’t find Henry, he might die,” he said while thinking of his confidant’s safety.

Aside from that, Robert Taylor’s character along with Victoria Moretti (Katee Sackhoff) and The Ferg (Adam Bartley) will find themselves investigating another murder case in Netflix’s original drama. Also, Cady Longmire (Cassidy Freeman) knows that his dad wants to quit his job, but she will only agree if they don’t let the “others” win.

Of course, Longmire Season 6 will also feature the will-they-don’t-they romance of Walt and Vic. In fact, Deputy Sheriff even told her boss that he also has her as he might end up selling his land and lose everything. Will they finally end up together?

“That’s not all you have, you have me.”

As the modern Western crime drama will come to a close, fans are now wondering if there will be another network to pick up and continue the series’ story. To recall, Netflix rescued the show after being axed from A&E in 2014 for just three seasons. This even gave birth to the “biggest save-the-show campaigns,” Deadline reported.

For the last time, fans can see Longmire Season 6’s last 10 episodes on November 17 on Netflix.

