Ivanka Trump Nixes Tom Brady Dating Idea, Which Was Trump’s Wish Years Ago, Claims Ivana

Ivana Trump’s book, Raising Trump, is full of anecdotes from back in the day when Ivana was part of the Trump family of five. Her little musings are revealing and some are even downright embarrassing, according to recent critiques.

Ivana claims she was a helicopter mom even before the term was coined, but her idea of a helicopter mom was putting the kids in the Trump helicopter and flying over to work with them, according to the New York Times. That’s what it was like for her raising her kids as one of the rich and famous.

She does, however, state that her kids were not spoiled and she added little quips in now and then as examples in her book. She recalls how she would fly first class and her kids would fly economy when she took them to Europe each summer during their school vacation, according to Bravo.

She recalls Ivanka as a kid asking her if she could upgrade to first class and Ivana telling her that she could one day when she could afford to upgrade her own seat. That was another lesson for her kids, so they wouldn’t become spoiled.

Ivana’s book is like a treasure trove of unknown and somewhat odd little tales about the Trump brood growing up. One of the stories has caught the nation’s eye because it has to do with Tom Brady of the New England Patriots NFL team. The story is about Donald Trump eyeing Tom Brady as a match for Ivanka. This was before Jared Kushner days, of course, the man Ivanka chose to spend the rest of her life with.

Ivana writes a few lines about Ivanka’s love life growing up and it was during those paragraphs that Ivana offers up the musing about how Donald Trump saw Tom Brady as a good match for his daughter. Ivana writes in her book,

“At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback. He said, ‘You have to meet him!’ But Ivanka wasn’t into it.”

The book drops the subject of Trump’s attempts at fixing up Ivanka with Brady, saying nothing else about it. Business Insider reminds their readers that this isn’t the first time Ivanka and Brady have been mentioned together in the news.

The former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci mentioned during an interview with TMZ that it could have possibly been Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele, that asked him not to come to the White House with the other Patriots when the team won the Super Bowl during Trump’s presidency.

According to TMZ, Scaramucci conveyed that “Brady may have dated Ivanka, which possibly led to some jealousy on Bundchen’s end.” Scaramucci said,

“There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go.”

Brady missed that event for “family reasons,” according to what he said, back when he bowed out of the invitation.

[Featured Image by Michael Sohn/AP Images]