Rose McGowan is back on Twitter from a brief suspension, and she is back with a vengeance to finally claim that Harvey Weinstein raped her. McGowan is tweeting fast and furious, and many of those tweets are aimed at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, saying that she told the head of Amazon Studios that Harvey Weinstein had raped her. Up until this point, Rose McGowan had not used Harvey Weinstein’s name when she told the story of being raped by the head of a studio.

This weekend, amidst the news that Harvey Weinstein had been fired by his own company, The Weinstein Company, Rose McGowan reiterated her story of rape, explaining that she even sought legal advice to turn in her attacker, the head of a major Hollywood studio. McGowan says that the lawyer reportedly told her because she had done a sex scene in a movie she would not be believed.

“Because my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution, a (female) criminal attorney said because I’d done a sex scene in a film I would never win against the studio head.”

McGowan explained that this had a profound effect on her, and she started a hashtag to encourage women to tell their stories, #WhyWomenDontReport on Twitter.

McGowan confirms Weinstein is the exec she says raped her, the first time she's identified her assailant by name https://t.co/KAjuPHdVyd — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2017

When Rose McGowan returned to Twitter this afternoon, she came armed with tweets that would allow her to lay her full story on the table, telling the world via tweets to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, that it was indeed Harvey Weinstein who she claims raped her. On Monday it was the New York Times which confirmed that in 1997, Harvey Weinstein reached a settlement with Rose McGowan, paying her $100,000.

Rose McGowan numbered her tweets to Jeff Bezos this afternoon.

“1) @ jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

Rose McGowan has now told the Hollywood Reporter that the initials “HW” stood for Harvey Weinstein. McGowan said at this time she has no other comments beyond her tweets.

McGowan’s second tweet to Jeff Bezos said that she had already sold a script to Amazon and was “in development” when she heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works. At that point, she says that she contacted the head of Amazon Studios.

“3) @ Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.”

After calling and telling the head of Amazon Studios her story, Rose McGowan says she sought legal advice on how to get her script back, because she wanted nothing to do with a company working with Harvey Weinstein. Before McGowan could sue to get her script back, she claims she was contacted by Amazon Studios and told that her show was dead.

Rose McGowan says she is not trying to attack Jeff Bezos, but she is telling him that if he wants to be the change he wants to see in the world, he should “stand with the truth.”

Rose McGowan returns after Twitter suspended her, citing policy violation. She's been using it to slam Weinstein https://t.co/XobMg264DP pic.twitter.com/u69x38wRdo — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2017

A representative for Harvey Weinstein continues to deny that he raped Rose McGowan or anyone else.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

But Rose McGowan is not backing down and is asking Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and others not to work with people with histories of sexual harassment.

“I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Twitter War! Scott Baio And Rose McGowan Have Online Battle Over…

Was ‘Charmed’ Star Rose McGowan Paid $100k By Harvey Weinstein…

Harvey Weinstein Has Now Been Accused Of Rape – The Inquisitr

Former President Barack Obama Says He’s Disgusted… – The Inquisitr

Fans of Rose McGowan, her so-called “RoseArmy,” demanded an explanation of why Twitter suspended McGowan, seemingly for calling out Harvey Weinstein and others. Twitter says it was not because Rose McGowan spoke out against Harvey Weinstein, but because she published a telephone number.

“We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.”

Do you believe Rose McGowan’s story that it was indeed Harvey Weinstein who raped her?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]